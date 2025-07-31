Prompt injection, where adversaries manipulate inputs to make large language models behave in unintended ways, has long posed a threat to AI systems since the earliest days of LLM deployment. While defenders have made progress securing models against text-based attacks, the shift to multimodal and agentic AI is rapidly expanding the attack surface.

This is where red teaming plays a vital role. The NVIDIA AI Red Team proactively simulates real-world attacks to uncover emerging threats in production-grade systems. Their work doesn’t aim to present finalized fixes; rather, it highlights vulnerabilities that require cross-functional solutions, especially in fast-evolving areas like generative and multimodal AI.

In this post, we introduce a new category of multimodal prompt injection that doesn’t rely on natural language. We show how adversaries can use symbolic visual inputs, like emoji-like sequences or rebus puzzles, to compromise agentic systems and evade existing guardrails. These findings underscore the need to shift from input filtering to output-level defenses when securing advanced AI workflows.

Introduction: beyond traditional prompt injection

Since the debut of multimodal models, researchers have experimented with prompt injection techniques targeting external audio or vision modules, often exploiting implementations that convert images to text using optical character recognition (OCR). A common tactic was to embed malicious prompts as text within images, manipulating systems through the text processing pipeline.

Our research takes a different direction, inspired by OpenAI’s Thinking with images announcement for the o3 and o4-mini models. OpenAI’s new architecture marked a significant shift: instead of translating images or audio to text, these models convert each modality into fixed-size embedding vectors, concatenate them, and process the sequence in a unified decoder. Audio and visual tokens are handled directly within the model’s core reasoning layers, enabling true cross-modal reasoning without separate audio-to-text or image-to-text pipelines.

This architectural change prompted us to explore new avenues for multimodal prompt injection techniques that don’t depend on hidden textual payloads, but instead use the direct integration of multimodal inputs within the model’s reasoning process.

Traditional multimodal prompt injection techniques

Historically, multimodal prompt injection attacks have exploited the way models process images containing text. Adversaries insert malicious prompts into visual elements, like t-shirts or signage, so that the model interprets this embedded text as executable instructions.

For example, an image of a person wearing a shirt with the text print(“Hello, World”) can be processed by a model, which extracts the text and interprets it as a programming instruction, generating a “Hello, World” program.

Video 1. A model interprets text on a t-shirt to generate “Hello, World” code

Guardrails using OCR to find malicious text in images are becoming ineffective. Advanced models, like OpenAI’s o-series, Google Gemini, and Meta Llama 4, now have native visual reasoning, enabling stealthier attacks that bypass text-based detection and require updated defense strategies.

Multimodal model evolution: early fusion in Llama 4

While robust guardrails are reducing the success of traditional prompt injections, our novel approach targets new early fusion architectures. For example, Meta Llama 4 natively integrates text and vision tokens from the input stage, unlike older models. This creates shared representations and enables more natural cross-modal reasoning.

How early fusion works

Parallel input processing Text processing : The user prompt “Describe this image” is tokenized into a sequence of token IDs.

: The user prompt “Describe this image” is tokenized into a sequence of token IDs. Image processing: The image is preprocessed (resized, tiled, normalized), passed through a vision encoder, divided into patches, and each patch is embedded and projected into the language model’s embedding space, resulting in continuous image embeddings. Sequence construction A unified sequence is constructed: tokenized text interleaved with image placeholder tokens (e.g., <|image_start|>, <|patch|>, <|image_end|>). Embedding and fusion Placeholders are replaced with actual image embeddings; special tokens retain learned embeddings. Fused sequence Text and image patch embeddings coexist in a single sequence, mapped to the same dimensional space. Unified processing The transformer backbone processes the entire fused sequence, enabling cross-modal attention and reasoning from the earliest layers.

Figure 1. Llama 4 early fusion pipeline

This process creates a truly multimodal latent space, where visual and textual semantics are intertwined. For example, an image patch with “STOP” on a sign aligns closely in latent space with the text token “STOP,” allowing the model to reason fluidly across modalities.

Early fusion architectures, such as Llama 4, enabled seamless integration and reasoning across text and images by aligning them in a shared latent space. This opens up new opportunities for cross-modal attacks that do not rely on explicit text.

New multimodal prompt injections

Early fusion enables models to process and interpret both images and text by mapping them into a shared latent space. This creates a novel attack surface where adversaries can now craft sequences of images (e.g., a printer, a person waving, and a globe) to visually encode instructions like “print hello world.”

Code injections

By using semantic alignment between image and text embeddings, attackers can bypass traditional text-based security filters and exploit non-textual inputs to control agentic systems.

“Print Hello World” Image Payload

Figure 2. Rebus-style visual prompt

A sequence of images—such as a printer, a person waving, and a globe—can be interpreted by the model as a rebus: “print ‘Hello, world’.” The model deduces the intended meaning and generates the corresponding code, even without explicit text instructions.

Video 2. Code from semantic image input

“Sleep Timer” image payload



A sequence of images depicting a person sleeping, a dot, and a stopwatch might suggest “sleep timer,” indicating a function to pause execution for a duration.

Video 3. Model interprets sleep timer prompt

Command injections

Visual semantics can also be harnessed to execute commands. For example, a cat icon followed by a document icon can be interpreted as the Unix cat command to read a file. Similarly, a trash can and document icon can be interpreted as a file deletion command.

“Cat File” image payload

Following the pattern of our previous examples, this payload demonstrates how visual semantics can be harnessed to execute a terminal command to cat (read) a file. The image sequence contains a cat (representing the Unix cat command), a document or file icon.

Video 4. Visual prompt for cat command

“Delete File” image payload

Video 5. Model executes file deletion command

These examples show how models naturally interpret visual semantics and convert them into functional code, even without explicit text instructions. The model’s reasoning steps (“Deciphering image puzzles”) underscore how current architectures are trained to solve such puzzles, as described in OpenAI’s Thinking with images post. This drive to excel at reasoning and puzzle solving not only makes these attacks practical but also substantially expands the native multimodal attack surface.

Conclusion

The shift to natively multimodal LLMs marks a major advance in AI capabilities, but also introduces new security challenges. These models reason across text, images, and other modalities in a shared latent space, creating novel opportunities for adversarial manipulation. Semantic prompt injection via symbolic or visual inputs exposes critical gaps in traditional safeguards like OCR, keyword filtering, and content moderation.

To defend against these threats, AI security must evolve. Input filtering alone can’t keep up with the complexity of cross-modal attacks. The focus must move downstream toward output-level controls that rigorously filter, monitor, and, when needed, require explicit confirmation before executing sensitive actions.

How to Defend Against Multimodal Prompt Injections:

Deploy adaptive output filters: Evaluate model responses for safety, intent, and downstream impact, especially before they trigger code execution, file access, or system changes.

Evaluate model responses for safety, intent, and downstream impact, especially before they trigger code execution, file access, or system changes. Build layered defenses: Combine output filtering with runtime monitoring, rate limiting, and rollback mechanisms to detect and contain emerging attacks.

Combine output filtering with runtime monitoring, rate limiting, and rollback mechanisms to detect and contain emerging attacks. Use semantic and cross-modal analysis: Move beyond static keyword checks. Interpret output meaning across modalities to detect rebus-style or symbolic prompt injections.

Move beyond static keyword checks. Interpret output meaning across modalities to detect rebus-style or symbolic prompt injections. Continuously tune defenses: Use red teaming, telemetry, and feedback loops to adapt guardrails as models and attack techniques evolve.

These attacks, from rebus-style "Hello, World" programs to visual file deletion payloads, aren't theoretical. They're live demonstrations of how the multimodal attack surface is expanding, especially in agentic systems with tool access or autonomy. Prioritizing output-centric mitigations now is essential to building AI systems that are safe, resilient, and production-ready.