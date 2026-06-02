Deploy Self-Evolving Agents for Faster, More Secure Research with a Hermes Agent and NVIDIA NemoClaw

AI agents are a powerful tool for synthesizing data to accelerate research, summarize information, and help teams make decisions faster. But combining internal data with public sources poses security challenges.

This post shares an open source example using Hermes Agent with NVIDIA NemoClaw for product research across Outlook, Slack, and GitHub. NVIDIA OpenShell enforces a security-approved runtime. The agent learns preferences and patterns, writing new memories and skills. The more users work with the agent, the better it gets.

While the integration points are specific to this use case (Slack, Outlook, and GitHub), the pattern of safely mixing public and private data in a self-improving agent is important for many use cases, including sales research, customer support, engineering triage, competitive analysis, and internal knowledge discovery.

You will learn how to:

Bring up the open-source NemoClaw stack with one install command.

Wire the agent to two messaging channels (Slack and Outlook) and to community data (GitHub and the NVIDIA developer forums).

Teach the agent a recurring report format directly from a chat conversation—no code changes or gateway restarts required..

Save the agent’s learned state so it persists across deployments.

Prerequisites

To follow along, you’ll need:

A host with a running Docker daemon. The example targets Ubuntu 24.04 but works on any distribution OpenShell supports.

A build.nvidia.com API key for inference. The default model is nvidia/nemotron-3-super-120b-a12b. Hermes Agent runs unchanged against a self-hosted NVIDIA Nemotron model on NVIDIA NIM, or vLLM when traffic must stay on-prem.

Credentials for at least one messaging integration: An Outlook tenant plus a registered Azure app, or A Slack workspace plus a Slack app.



Setup instructions are available in:

docs/set-up-outlook-bridge.md

docs/set-up-slack.md

A GitHub token for pulling data.

Video 1. Deploy a self-evolving AI agent with NemoClaw and Hermes Agent

Install and bring up Hermes

Clone the repository and install OpenShell:

git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/nemoclaw-community.git cd nemoclaw-community/examples/personal-community-sentiment-triage curl -LsSf https://raw.githubusercontent.com/NVIDIA/OpenShell/main/install.sh | OPENSHELL_VERSION=v0.0.38 sh

Copy the env template and fill in your inference key, plus at least one messaging channel. Start the host-side services using the host-services shell script—then bring up the agent:

bash scripts/00-host-services.sh bash scripts/bring-up.sh

The bring-up.sh script starts Hermes inside the sandbox. The OpenShell sandbox does two critical things.

Manages the credentials, ensuring the Hermes agent never sees the Slack or Outlook tokens—authentication happens as requests exit the sandbox proxy.

Enforces network access policies. The agent has access to sensitive internal data from Outlook or Slack. To protect this data, the agent is prohibited from accessing the public internet.

The GitHub and NVIDIA forum data is available through a separate ETL process that retrieves the data and stores it, giving the agent read-only access. This setup ensures that even a compromised agent can not post data to external sites.

Once the script finishes, check that the sandbox is healthy:

openshell sandbox list # hermes-direct should report Ready openshell sandbox exec --name hermes-direct -- \ curl -sf http://localhost:8642/health # {"status":"ok","platform":"hermes-agent"}

Send the agent a Slack DM or an email from the address you configured in .env to confirm it replies.

Teach once, recall anywhere

With the agent up and running, this section shows you how to teach it a new skill —and how that skill carries across conversations.

1. Ask for a daily digest.

Teach the agent to summarize GitHub issues each morning. Start by asking for the daily update:

> Give me a daily update on important issues for NemoClaw.

The reply is helpful—some prose, some bullets—but it’s not in the correct format. Ask for a different format:

> That's too long. Give me exactly 5 top issues and 3 discussions, each with the number, title, state, URL, and a one-line "why it matters". Open with a bold header and close with **Bottom line:** in 2-3 sentences.

Now that the reply is a well-formatted digest, use positive reinforcement triggers and tell the agent to save this format for future use:

> Perfect, that's the format I want every day. Next time I ask for the daily NemoClaw issue digest, give me back exactly this shape—without me spelling it out again. And if a coworker emails the bot for the same thing, they should get the same shape, too.

2. Hermes writes a skill.

When Hermes recognizes the pattern, it writes a SKILL.md to the filesystem. The file has a short YAML frontmatter (name and description) and the format scaffolding as the body.

3. Snapshot, tear down, rebuild, restore.

Agents in production are rebuilt when new code ships or configurations change. If learned skills do not survive, the agent must be retaught every time. To prevent this, take a snapshot, destroy the sandbox, rebuild from the image, and restore from the tarball to ensure the skill survives:

bash scripts/snapshot.sh # writes.snapshots/<ISO-timestamp>.tar.gz bash scripts/tear-down.sh # destroys the sandbox container bash scripts/bring-up.sh # rebuilds the sandbox from the image bash scripts/restore.sh # rehydrates /sandbox/.hermes-data/

The snapshot captures the agent state, including skills, memories, sessions, and any scheduled jobs. A credential filter excludes files such as .env, *token*, and *secret* so the tarball is safe to share.

4. Trigger the skill from a fresh conversation.

From a new conversation, ask for the “daily NemoClaw issue digest over the last 3 days,” and the skill will return the same answer format. Only the numbers and titles change to match the underlying data. The format lives in the skill, not in conversational memory.

Why the architecture works: Model, harness, and runtime

The agent is deployed with NVIDIA NemoClaw, a blueprint for open agents built with harnesses powered by open models in a secure runtime.

Component What it does Provided by Model Reasoning, tool selection, drafting NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super Harness Skills, sessions, memory, bridges, hooks Hermes Agent Runtime Filesystem and network policy, provider injection, credential brokering NVIDIA OpenShell Table 1. The three components of the agent

Figure 1 shows how the layers fit together.

Figure 1. The Hermes Agent runs inside an OpenShell sandbox, with GitHub and forum data accessed through a host-side mirror

The network policy is code, not a prompt. policy.yaml declares every allowed destination, port, HTTP verb, and binary. This block authorizes inference:

network_policies: nvidia: endpoints: - host: integrate.api.nvidia.com port: 443 rules: - allow: { method: POST, path: /v1/chat/completions } - allow: { method: POST, path: /v1/embeddings } - allow: { method: GET, path: /v1/models } binaries: - path: /usr/local/bin/hermes - path: /usr/bin/python3

If the agent tries to reach a host not on the allowlist, the proxy returns a 403 (Forbidden) error, and Hermes Agent treats it as a tool error.

Observability with NeMo Relay and Arize Phoenix

Agents make many decisions—which skill to call, which tool to invoke, what arguments to pass, what to send back to the user—per turn. When something goes wrong, a user can’t fix it without seeing what the agent actually did.

The deployed agent records traces in Agent Trajectory Format (ATIF). The sandbox image includes NVIDIA NeMo Relay by default, so these traces show up without additional setup. Before it’s torn down, scripts/download-traces.sh pulls them off the sandbox. Setting PHOENIX_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT in the .env file enables live streaming of traces to a Phoenix collector for interactive debugging.

Adapt for different use cases

While a main benefit of Hermes is self-improvement, the example can also be customized before deployment. Update the predefined skills and OpenShell policies to fit specific workflows and environments. The example ships with five skills, picked up automatically by the gateway from the agents/hermes/skills/ folder. Modify the OpenShell policies to give the agent access to data sources or tools.

Get started quickly with NemoClaw: point your agent at NVIDIA-verified skills built into Claude Code, Codex, and Hermes Skills Hub with the full catalog published on skills.sh for use across Cursor, Gemini CLI, GitHub Copilot, Windsurf, and dozens more.

Learn more

The NemoClaw Community repository ships the full example used in this tutorial. To go deeper: