Build More Accurate and Efficient AI Agents with the New NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Super v1.5

Jul 25, 2025
By Udi Karpas
The NVIDIA Nemotron family builds on the strongest open models in the ecosystem by enhancing them with greater accuracy, efficiency, and transparency using NVIDIA open synthetic datasets, advanced techniques, and tools.

Today, we’re introducing NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Super v1.5, which brings significant improvements across core reasoning and agentic tasks like math, science, coding, function calling, instruction following, and chat, while maintaining strong throughput and compute efficiency.

Built for reasoning and agentic workloads

Llama Nemotron Super v1.5 builds on the same efficient reasoning foundation as Llama Nemotron Ultra. However, the model has been refined through post-training using a new dataset focused specifically on high-signal reasoning tasks.

Across a wide range of benchmarks, Llama Nemotron Super v1.5 outperforms other open models in its weight class, particularly in tasks that require multi-step reasoning and structured tool use.

The bar graph shows the leading accuracy comparison of popular leading models and Llama Nemotron Super v1.5 delivers the highest accuracy for reasoning and agentic tasks.
Figure 1. Llama Nemotron Super v1.5 delivers the highest accuracy for reasoning and agentic tasks

To boost throughput and deployment efficiency, we applied pruning techniques like neural architecture search. Higher throughput means the model can reason faster and explore more complex problem spaces within the same compute and time budget—delivering stronger reasoning at lower inference costs. It also runs on a single GPU, further reducing compute overhead.

The bar chart compares token generation vs. accuracy for Qwen and Llama Nemotron models. The Llama Nemotron Super model delivers the highest throughput.
Figure 2. Llama Nemotron Super v1.5 provides the highest accuracy and throughput for agentic tasks, lowering the cost of inference

Try the model now

Experience Llama Nemotron Super v1.5 now at build.nvidia.com, or download the model directly from Hugging Face.

About Udi Karpas
Ehud (Udi) Karpas is a senior product manager at NVIDIA and is interested in language models and their use in practical applications. He received his Ph.D. in computational Neuroscience from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

