Better Bug Detection: How Compile-Time Instrumentation for Compute Sanitizer Enhances Memory Safety

CUDA C++ is standard C++ with extensions that enable functions to run on many parallel threads on a GPU. It has facilitated widespread adoption while allowing developers to attain peak performance. However, CUDA C++ is not a memory-safe language. Subtle memory bugs might go undiscovered during development, especially without proper debugging tools.

NVIDIA Compute Sanitizer is a tool to help developers find bugs in their programs. NVIDIA CUDA 13.1 introduces a new compiler option designed to aid Compute Sanitizer’s “memcheck” tool. The new compiler option gives developers better bug coverage and faster execution.

If you don’t know what Compute Sanitizer is, keep reading to learn how it can help you avoid frustration. If you already use Compute Sanitizer, keep reading to learn how our new compiler analysis might help uncover some stubborn memory errors in your code.

Uncovering bugs with Compute Sanitizer

Let’s dive in and use Compute Sanitizer to uncover a bug in the following program, an adaptation of an example from a previous blog post on Compute Sanitizer. Can you spot the logical error in the code below? Hint: It’s the classic off-by-one error. We’ve all been there, more times than we’d care to admit. In our code example, we not only launch scaleArray with too many threads, but we also use the wrong condition in scaleArray ’s if-condition. The result is that thread 512 will access array[512] , which is out of bounds.

#include <assert.h> #include <stdio.h> __global__ void scaleArray(float* array, size_t N, float value) { int threadGlobalID = threadIdx.x + blockIdx.x * blockDim.x; if (threadGlobalID <= N) { array[threadGlobalID] = array[threadGlobalID]*value; } } int main() { float* array = nullptr; float* buffer = nullptr; const size_t N = 512; // Allocate N float-size elements, visible to both CPU and GPU cudaMallocManaged(&array, N*sizeof(float)); //cudaMallocManaged(&buffer, N*sizeof(float)); for (int i=0; i<N; i++) array[i] = 1.0f; // Initialize array printf("Before: Array 0, 1 .. N-1: %f %f %f

", array[0], array[1], array[N-1]); scaleArray<<<1,1024>>>(array, N, 3.0); cudaDeviceSynchronize(); printf("After : Array 0, 1 .. N-1: %f %f %f

", array[0], array[1], array[N-1]); assert(array[N/2] == 3.0); // Check that it has worked cudaFree(array); cudaFree(buffer); exit(0); }

Let’s see if this bug is observable when we compile and run the program:

$ /usr/local/cuda-13.1/bin/nvcc -o example1 -arch sm_86 example1.cu $ ./example1 Before: Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 1.000000 1.000000 1.000000 After : Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 3.000000 3.000000 3.000000

On our test machine, this program runs without issue. Bugs like the one in our example can easily go unnoticed during development, but manifest later as data corruption, segmentation faults, or even code exploits.

Now, let’s run the program through Compute Sanitizer to see if it uncovers the issue.

$ compute-sanitizer ./example1 ========= COMPUTE-SANITIZER Before: Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 1.000000 1.000000 1.000000 ========= Invalid __global__ read of size 4 bytes ========= at scaleArray(float *, unsigned long, float)+0xb0 ========= by thread (512,0,0) in block (0,0,0) ========= Access to 0x7f7754000800 is out of bounds ========= and is 1 bytes after the nearest allocation at 0x7f7754000000 of size 2,048 bytes ========= Saved host backtrace up to driver entry point at kernel launch time ========= Host Frame: main [0x8deb] in example1 ========= ========= Program hit cudaErrorLaunchFailure (error 719) due to "unspecified launch failure" on CUDA API call to cudaDeviceSynchronize. ========= Saved host backtrace up to driver entry point at error ========= Host Frame: main [0x8df0] in example1 ========= After : Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 1.000000 1.000000 1.000000 example1: example1.cu:27: int main(): Assertion `array[N/2] == 3.0' failed. ========= Error: process didn't terminate successfully ========= Target application returned an error ========= ERROR SUMMARY: 2 errors

Hurray, it does! However, Compute Sanitizer, like all commercially available memory sanitizers, can have false negatives. That is, it may miss some legitimate memory safety errors. Let’s change the example above by uncommenting the second call to cudaMallocManaged . On our test machine, after recompiling and running the program through compute-sanitizer, we now get this message:

$ compute-sanitizer ./example1 ========= COMPUTE-SANITIZER Before: Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 1.000000 1.000000 1.000000 After : Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 3.000000 3.000000 3.000000 ========= ERROR SUMMARY: 0 errors

No errors? What happened? The buffer overrun still exists, but the tool no longer reports the error. How did that minor change mask the buffer overrun?

The short answer is that Compute Sanitizer’s memcheck tool ensures that memory accesses go to valid memory address ranges, i.e., addresses that have been allocated and not freed. During our test, the CUDA runtime’s memory allocator placed array and buffer contiguously in memory. That is, buffer immediately follows array , and thus an overrun from array to buffer still accesses valid memory. Note that this shortcoming also applies to GCC’s and Clang’s “address sanitizer” tools.

Let’s understand why Compute Sanitizer operates the way it does. Until now, Compute Sanitizer has relied solely on binary instrumentation to inject instrumentation code around memory and synchronization instructions in an application, allowing the tool to discover unsound behavior at run time. We’re simplifying the operation, but we can think of the tool inserting a fancy assertion before each memory reference that checks whether the address is within a currently-allocated object:

__global__ void scaleArray(float* array, size_t N, float value) { int threadGlobalID = threadIdx.x + blockIdx.x * blockDim.x; if (threadGlobalID <= N) { assert(isAllocated(&array[threadGlobalID])); // Inserted instrumentation. float tmp = array[threadGlobalID]*value; assert(isAllocated(&array[threadGlobalID])); // Inserted instrumentation. array[threadGlobalID] = tmp; } }

After Compute Sanitizer inserts those assertions, it runs the application to see whether any of them fire at run time.

Compute Sanitizer did not have the luxury of statically analyzing the program, in part because it only operated on raw binaries, which are notoriously difficult to analyze. Without analysis, it could only instrument each memory reference independently, in a peephole manner. In our running example, even though some threads overflow from array to buffer , peephole instrumentation misses the illegal references because buffer is allocated. Therefore, ‘ isAllocated(&array[threadGlobalID] ’ is true, and the assertion doesn’t trigger.

There is a Compute Sanitizer option, ‘ --padding’ , that adds invalid memory regions between allocations, allowing Compute Sanitizer to detect the overrun for this example. But that option is not on by default because it can significantly increase memory usage. Furthermore, the option cannot pad all memory allocations, including shared memory and global variable allocations.

We can do better with compile-time instrumentation.

Improving coverage with a compiler analysis

Starting in CUDA 13.1, Compute Sanitizer can leverage compile-time analysis and instrumentation to improve coverage. The result is fewer false negatives (i.e., bugs we miss) without adding false positives (i.e., non-bugs the tool has misidentified as bugs).

The goal of our analysis is to eagerly convert CUDA pointers to so-called “fat pointers,” which bundle a pointer along with the pointer’s base and bounds. Pointer arithmetic on fat pointers only modifies the pointer component, leaving the base and bounds intact. In this way, we stand a good chance of catching an overflow, even if it runs into an adjacent memory allocation. The technique is too involved to describe in this blog, but you can read all about it here.

Ignoring compilation time, the overhead of sanitization should be lower, as well—in some cases, nearly an order of magnitude lower. That said, a consideration of compile-time instrumentation is that it requires us to spend time recompiling the code.

Sanitizing with compile-time instrumentation is a two-step process:

Compile your program with the -fdevice-sanitize=memcheck flag. This step adds instrumentation code that contains the logic to verify your program at runtime. For example: nvcc -fdevice-sanitize=memcheck -arch sm_86 -o example1 example1.cu. Run the program under the Compute Sanitizer runtime. This step looks for memory safety issues at runtime. For example: compute-sanitizer ./example1 .

While compile-time instrumentation performs a static program analysis, it is essential to note that sanitizing is a dynamic process. You will only catch bugs if the application you’re testing happens to execute the buggy portion.

Let’s run the example program above that earlier eluded Compute Sanitizer, but this time after recompiling with compile-time instrumentation. First, let’s compile the program.

nvcc -o example1 -arch sm_86 -fdevice-sanitize=memcheck example1.cu

Now let’s run the program with Compute Sanitizer.

compute-sanitizer ./example1 ========= COMPUTE-SANITIZER Before: Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 1.000000 1.000000 1.000000 ========= Invalid __global__ read of size 4 bytes ========= at scaleArray(float *, unsigned long, float)+0x150 ========= by thread (512,0,0) in block (0,0,0) ========= Access to 0x7b3566000800 is out of bounds ========= and is inside the nearest allocation at 0x7b3566000800 of size 2,048 bytes ========= Saved host backtrace up to driver entry point at kernel launch time ========= Host Frame: main [0x8e01] in example1 ========= ========= Program hit cudaErrorLaunchFailure (error 719) due to "unspecified launch failure" on CUDA API call to cudaDeviceSynchronize. ========= Saved host backtrace up to driver entry point at error ========= Host Frame: main [0x8e06] in example1 ========= After : Array 0, 1 .. N-1: 1.000000 1.000000 1.000000 example1: example1.cu:27: int main(): Assertion `array[N/2] == 3.0' failed. ========= Error: process didn't terminate successfully ========= Target application returned an error ========= ERROR SUMMARY: 2 errors

This time we caught the bug. The compiler analysis constrained all accesses to the array pointer to the array object that the kernel launched with, thus preventing overruns into the buffer object.

Caveats and sharp edges to understand up front

There are some gotchas to be aware of when using compiler-based instrumentation.

Instrumentation will use extra resources

Code compiled with “ -fdevice-sanitize” is for debugging purposes only and is not fit for deployment. Your kernels will bloat, use additional registers, and perhaps even use some stack. The extra register usage may prevent some kernels from launching and lead to the dreaded message, “too many resources requested for launch.” To address this issue, please consider explicitly limiting resources via __launch_bounds__ decorations or the maxregcount compiler flag.

It’s much less likely (we haven’t seen it yet) but possible in programs with deep call stacks that the instrumentation code’s extra stack usage overflows the stack.

Compiling your code in debug mode with -G will exacerbate all the above issues. Our recommendation is to use -lineinfo so that Compute Sanitizer can provide accurate attribution, but to avoid using debug options otherwise.

Undefined behavior can lead to unexpected code, and false positives and negatives

Undefined behavior (UB) is not an issue that’s unique to compile-time instrumentation, and it’s a contentious topic, so don’t shoot the messengers: If there’s UB in your code, the compiler indemnifies itself of any responsibility to generate expected code. Many compiler writers would sleep soundly if their passes turned undefined behavior into the result, “67.” Unfortunately for CUDA, it’s all too easy to write code with undefined behavior in it.

We’ve seen cases where the compiler elided memory operations because the programmer constructed pointers via undefined behavior. One recent example we’ve seen involves a “false positive” due to pointer arithmetic that first undershoots its object, only to be brought back in bounds before dereferencing. Computing an out-of-bounds pointer type, even if you never dereference it, is undefined behavior. Even if your application appears to work, it is in your best interest to remove undefined behavior before the next compiler update gets “creative” with your code.

Race conditions can cause UB

Race conditions technically belong in the previous section, because in CUDA C++, race conditions are UB, but these are so prevalent in CUDA that race conditions deserve their own section. Without proper synchronization, the compiler doesn’t need to preserve your expected thread and memory orderings.

When we instrument code by adding a bunch of extra logic and memory requests that happen under the covers, we alter thread schedules. If your code has latent race conditions, depending on the nature of the race, there’s a solid chance that -fdevice-sanitize=memcheck will cause your application to behave unexpectedly. If you notice your program hanging, crashing, or corrupting memory, please check your code with the racecheck tool in Compute Sanitizer.

HMM memory allocations are not supported

HMM memory is not currently supported. Our tool currently only tracks allocations performed via the CUDA runtime. If your application uses HMM, our new tool will likely generate many false positives. We hope to fix this in a future release.

Conclusion

We want to conclude with two takeaway messages. First, we urge CUDA developers to run their applications through Compute Sanitizer. CUDA C++ puts a lot of responsibility in a developer’s hands. We continue to find bugs in professionally authored code using Compute Sanitizer. Even if your code “works on your machine,” it may still have a bug or two.

Second, our compile-time approach significantly improves bug coverage and performance of Compute Sanitizer at runtime. If you have the luxury of recompiling your codebase, please give it a spin.