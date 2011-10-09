The Archive

The tools, samples and other resources presented here are no longer under active development or support. While we continue to make them available to developers we do not recommend using them in new projects because future hardware features may not be supported.

Sample Code

NVIDIA Graphics SDK

This collection of DirectX 11 code samples is older than the NVIDIA GameWorks Samples. This older release SDK includes a browser, code samples, detailed whitepapers, and videos.

SDK11 Samples

Development Tools

Cg Toolkit

The Cg Toolkit allows developers to write and run Cg programs. Cg has been superceeded by GLSL and HLSL and is no longer in development.

Read More

FX Composer

FX Composer is no longer in active development and will not receive any further updates. v2.5 is the final release of this product. Please refer to NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition for your shader debugging/profiling/authoring needs.

Read More

NVIDIA Shader Debugger

NVIDIA Shader Debugger for FX Composer is no longer in active development and will not receive any further updates. v2.5 is the final release of this product. Please refer to NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition for your shader debugging/profiling/authoring needs.

NVIDIA ShaderPerf

NVIDIA ShaderPerf is a command-line shader profiling utility. ShaderPerf is no longer in active development and will not receive any further updates. The version available is the final release of this product. Please refer to NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition for your shader debugging/profiling/authoring needs.

NVIDIA PerfHUD

NVIDIA PerfHUD is a powerful real-time performance analysis tool for Direct3D applications. We recommend all DirectX 9 developers to migrate to using Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2 or newer for graphics API debugging, profiling and system trace. DirectX 9/10/11 is supported in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition from version 2.2 onward. NVIDIA® Nsight™ Development Platform, Visual Studio Edition is a graphics debugging and profiling environment integrated into Visual Studio. All future development of PerfHUD will be deprecated as a result of DirectX 9 support in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.

Read More

Legacy Texture Tools

This page contains several useful texture manipulation tools.

Read More

Books

The Cg Tutorial

Cg has been superceeded by GLSL and HLSL and is no longer in development.

Read More

NVIDIA GPU Programming Guide

Programming guide for DirectX 10 era gpus.

Read More

GPU Gems

The Entire GPU Gems series is now back on line in pristine condition.

Read More