NVIDIA GPU Programming Guide
The NVIDIA GeForce 8 and 9 Series GPU Programming Guide provides useful advice on how to identify bottlenecks in your applications, as well as how to eliminate them by taking advantage of the GeForce 8 and 9 Series’ features.
In addition, a special section on DirectX 10 will inform you of common problems encountered when porting from DirectX 9 to DirectX 10. It is available in English and includes chapters on:
- How to Optimize Your Application
- General GPU Performance Tips
- GeForce 8 and 9 Series Programming Tips
- Considerations when using DirectX 10
- NVIDIA Performance Tools
- And more!
Latest Updates:
- 1.0 - Initial Release
[Download (PDF)] GPU Programming Guide Version for GeForce 8 and later GPUs
Previous Versions (For GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs)
The NVIDIA GPU Programming Guide For GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs provides useful advice on how to identify bottlenecks in your applications, as well as how to eliminate them by taking advantage of the Quadro FX, GeForce 7 Series, GeForce 6 Series, and GeForce FX families' features. It is available in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean and includes chapters on:
- How to Optimize Your Application
- General GPU Performance Tips
- GeForce 6 Series, GeForce 7 Series, and Quadro FX Programming Tips
- GeForce FX Programming Tips
- NVIDIA SLI Technology
- and more!
[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.5.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in English
[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.2.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in Chinese
[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.2.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in Japanese
[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.2.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in Korean