NVIDIA GPU Programming Guide

The NVIDIA GeForce 8 and 9 Series GPU Programming Guide provides useful advice on how to identify bottlenecks in your applications, as well as how to eliminate them by taking advantage of the GeForce 8 and 9 Series’ features.

In addition, a special section on DirectX 10 will inform you of common problems encountered when porting from DirectX 9 to DirectX 10. It is available in English and includes chapters on:

How to Optimize Your Application

General GPU Performance Tips

GeForce 8 and 9 Series Programming Tips

Considerations when using DirectX 10

NVIDIA Performance Tools

And more!

Latest Updates:

1.0 - Initial Release

[ Download (PDF) ] GPU Programming Guide Version for GeForce 8 and later GPUs

Previous Versions (For GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs)

The NVIDIA GPU Programming Guide For GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs provides useful advice on how to identify bottlenecks in your applications, as well as how to eliminate them by taking advantage of the Quadro FX, GeForce 7 Series, GeForce 6 Series, and GeForce FX families' features. It is available in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean and includes chapters on:

How to Optimize Your Application

General GPU Performance Tips

GeForce 6 Series, GeForce 7 Series, and Quadro FX Programming Tips

GeForce FX Programming Tips

NVIDIA SLI Technology

and more!

[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.5.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in English

[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.2.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in Chinese

[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.2.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in Japanese

[Download] GPU Programming Guide Version 2.2.0 (GeForce 7 and earlier GPUs) in Korean