NVIDIA PerfHUD
DirectX 9 is now supported in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition from version 2.2 onward. NVIDIA® Nsight™ Development Platform, Visual Studio Edition is a graphics debugging and profiling environment integrated into Visual Studio. We recommend all DirectX 9 developers to migrate to using Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2 or newer for graphics API debugging, profiling and system trace. All future development of PerfHUD will be deprecated as a result of DirectX 9 support in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.
NVIDIA PerfHUD is a powerful real-time performance analysis tool for Direct3D applications. PerfHUD is widely used by the world's best game developers and was a 2007 Game Developer Magazine Frontline Award Finalist.
Download PerfKit 6.70 for Win7 and Vista
- Windows 7 and Vista (32-bit applications)
- Windows 7 and Vista (64-bit applications)
- Older versions of PerfHUD are available here.
Under Windows Vista, we recommend using the R260 drivers or later from nvidia.com.
Blizzard's World Of Warcraft
Crytek Crysis
Epic UE3
Documentation
- [PDF] PerfHUD 6 Quick Tutorial
- [PDF] PerfHUD 6 User Guide
- [PDF] PerfKit 6 Overview Slides
- [YouTube] Overview Video (PerfHUD 5)
PerfKit 6.70 Feature Highlights:
- New in 6.70! Support for Fermi GPUs
- New in 6.70! Support for latest drivers (Post R256)
- New in 6.70! Simplified handling of 32b and 64b apps...chose the package that matches your application
- New in 6.70! Minor bug fixes
- Save/Load DX10 frame captures (Ctrl+S in the Frame Debugger)
- Works with standard drivers on Windows 7 and Vista
- SLI Support
- Texture Visualization and Overrides
- API Call List
- Dependency View
- CPU/GPU Timing graph
- And much more!
Screencasts
These 2-3 minute videos introduce you specific features of PerfHUD 6.
- Texture Visualizations and Overrides: [Youtube] [MOV] [WMV]
- Performance Dashboard and SLI: [Youtube] [MOV] [WMV]
Notes and Known Issues
- Don’t forget that your application must opt in to PerfHUD analysis. Instructions are page 5 of the Quick Tutorial.
- If installing on Windows 7 or Vista, please make sure to install PerfHUD after installing an R256 or later driver.
- PerfHUD 6 now only pauses your graphics threads when you enter the Frame Debugger or Frame Profiler. If this is a problem, we recommend pressing Enter key to freeze time while in the Performance Dashboard, and then switching to the Frame Debugger or Frame Profiler.
NVIDIA PerfHUD 6.70 Feature List
- New in 6.62! Support for Windows 7
- New in 6.62! Fix for the COM initialize bug
- New in 6.6! Support for GPUs based on GT21x chips
- New in 6.6! Fixed a bug when applications used RawInput
- New in 6.5! Save/Load DX10 frame captures (Ctrl+S in the Frame Debugger)
- New in 6.1! Supports GeForce GTX 200 series GPUs, as well as earlier models.
- New in 6.1! A more robust input layer for intercepting the mouse and keyboard
- Supports DirectX10 on Windows Vista or Windows 7
- Supports DirectX 9 on Windows XP and Windows Vista
- Supports Managed and XNA applications
- New! No special driver needed on Windows Vista
-
The Performance Dashboard
- A completely customizable real-time graph overlay
- New! Save/load custom layouts
- Move, resize, and reconfigure your monitors
- Full set of 50+ PerfSDK Direct3D and GPU counters available
- Double-clicking color swatch in graph legend toggles display of that channel
-
The Frame Debugger
-
Texture View
- Visualization of 2D textures, 3D textures, shadow maps, cube maps and render targets
- New! Full screen texture/render target visualization
- New! Texture Overrides: Replace your application's textures with mipmap visualizers or other debug textures all on a per-texture basis.
-
New! API Call List
- A color-coded interactive list of every API call made in the frame.
-
New! Dependency View
- View dependencies between draw calls.
-
New! Improved D3D Perf Event View
- Navigate your frame using D3D Perf Events
- Set a debug break on any Perf Event
- Disable PerfHUD modifications in Perf Event ranges.
-
Advanced State Inspectors
- Visually inspect all data in the graphics pipeline on a per-draw call basis.
- Edit & Continue for HLSL and .fx vertex, geometry, and pixel shaders
- Edit & Continue for Raster Operations state
- Texture View
-
The Frame Profiler
- Automated Performance Analysis
- Per-draw call graphs
- New! CPU and GPU Timings Graph
- Instruction Count Ratio graphs
-
Improved User Interface
- New! Numerous new hotkeys
- New! Keyboard accelerators for context menus
- New! Instant Feedback (F4) to send the PerfHUD team comments or issues from within the application.
-
Compatibility, stability, and reliability improvements
- True frame capture
- Extensive testing on a wide range of applications
- Allow API specification (DX9/DX10/both) for apps that create devices from both APIs
