Cg Toolkit

The Cg Toolkit is a legacy NVIDIA toolkit no longer under active development or support. Cg 3.1 is our last release and while we continue to make it available to developers, we do not recommend using it in new development projects because future hardware features may not be supported.

NVIDIA was proud to introduce programmable shading with Cg, which supported dozens of different OpenGL and DirectX profile targets. It allowed developers to incorporate interactive effects within 3D applications and share them among other Cg applications, across graphics APIs, and most operating systems (Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7, Mac OS X for Leopard, Snow Leopard & Lion, Linux 32-bit & 64-bit) as well as balance effect complexities with client GPU capabilities.

Going forward, we recommend new development with GLSL, or HLSL for Windows applications, rather than Cg.

Cg 3.1 Toolkit

Cg 3.1 is our last release and will continue to be available but with no additional support.

Download the Cg 3.1 release

Alternative solutions

There are open-source alternatives that address the effects part of Cg, CgFX.

One developed by an NVIDIA engineer, is called nvFx and is available on Github: https://github.com/tlorach/nvFX.

While it is not a replacement for CgFx, it provides an example of an effects layer close to CgFX, with even more features.

Other projects are using different approaches to address this high level management of shaders

http://prideout.net/blog/?p=1 discusses on how LUA can be used for effect management;

https://code.google.com/p/glfx/ offers another way to manage effects on top of GLSL language.

Cg 3.1 Toolkit Features

Features include:

Compiler for the Cg 3.1 language

Cg/CgFX Runtime libraries for OpenGL and Direct3D

User’s Manual and documentation on the Cg Language, Runtime APIs, Cg Library, CgFX States, and Cg Profiles

Numerous Cg examples

The April 2012 version of Cg 3.1 added these improvements:

Improved GLSL support for clip semantics

Fixed a runtime bug concerning gp4 and gp5 geometry programs

Various documentation updates



The February 2012 version of Cg 3.1 added these improvements:

Added Cg language support for uniform buffers

Added OpenGL Uni?ed Buffer Object (UBO) support for buffers

Added OpenGL GLSL version 110 and 120 translation support

New tessellation examples added

New uniform buffer examples added

VC10 projects added for examples

The February 2011 version of Cg 3.0 added these improvements:

Improved DX11 tessellation support

Resolved an issue with nearly identical user defined types

Resolved an issue with default values from unreferenced uniform parameters

Support setting matrices beyond 96 float constants in the vp30 profile

Application supplied compilation options now override those set by cgGLSetOptimalOptions

Improved support for 'const' variables in the GLSL profiles

Added sampler state documentation

See the release notes for a complete list of changes.