NVIDIA ShaderPerf
NVIDIA ShaderPerf is a command-line shader profiling utility and C API that reports detailed shader performance metrics for a wide range of GPUs.
A graphical user interface (GUI) for shader performance analysis is available in FX Composer 2.5, and was built using the ShaderPerf API.
ShaderPerf 2.0 includes several new features:
- GeForce 8 series support
- Pixel Shader Differencing
- Vertex Shader Analysis
ShaderPerf outputs the following for any shader that you analyze:
- Cycle count
- Register usage
- Driver-optimized shader instruction list
- Vertex and pixel throughput estimates
Downloads: