NVIDIA ShaderPerf

NVIDIA ShaderPerf is a command-line shader profiling utility and C API that reports detailed shader performance metrics for a wide range of GPUs.

A graphical user interface (GUI) for shader performance analysis is available in FX Composer 2.5, and was built using the ShaderPerf API.



ShaderPerf 2.0 includes several new features:

GeForce 8 series support

Pixel Shader Differencing

Vertex Shader Analysis

ShaderPerf outputs the following for any shader that you analyze:

Cycle count

Register usage

Driver-optimized shader instruction list

Vertex and pixel throughput estimates

Downloads: