NVIDIA ShaderPerf

 

NVIDIA ShaderPerf is a command-line shader profiling utility and C API that reports detailed shader performance metrics for a wide range of GPUs. 

A graphical user interface (GUI) for shader performance analysis is available in FX Composer 2.5, and was built using the ShaderPerf API.

ShaderPerf 2.0 includes several new features:

  • GeForce 8 series support
  • Pixel Shader Differencing
  • Vertex Shader Analysis

ShaderPerf outputs the following for any shader that you analyze:


  • Cycle count
  • Register usage
  • Driver-optimized shader instruction list
  • Vertex and pixel throughput estimates

Downloads: