FX Composer
FX Composer is no longer in active development and will not receive any further updates. v2.5 is the final release of this product. Please refer to NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition for your shader debugging/profiling/authoring needs.
FX Composer 2.5 is a powerful integrated development environment for shader authoring. Features in this release include:
- Major user interface improvements
- DirectX 10 support, including geometry shaders and stream out.
- Visual Styles - the ability to create, define, and export multiple looks for a model.
- Particle systems
- Support for the NVIDIA Shader Debugger
- Remote control over TCP/IP
- Unified Importing of Models
- Improved Performance
- And more!
Download NVIDIA FX Composer 2.5!
FX Composer 2.51 + Shader Debugger 2.51 Bundle
Note: mental mill Artist Edition is no longer bundled with FX Composer 2.5. The retail version of Mental Mill has been discontinued.
Cross-API Support
- New! DirectX 10
- DirectX 9, and OpenGL
- HLSL, COLLADA FX Cg, CgFX shading languages
- New! Support for Shader Debugger plug-in
- New! Particle Systems
New! Visual Styles
- Ability to create, define, and export multiple looks for a model
- New! Remote Control Service over TCP/IP
- New! Shader Perf with GeForce 8 Series Support
New! Improved User Interface
- Unified project model
- Reduced user interface clutter
- Single-device operation
- Enlarged icons with captions
- Shader Creation Wizard with templates
Full-featured Code Editor
- New! Automatic, Customizable Code Snippets
- Code folding for functions, techniques and passes
- Tab stop display
- Line number display
- External file modification monitoring
- Jump-to-include files
Properties panel for tweaking shader parameters
- High dynamic range color picker
Material panel for managing materials
- Display of per-material textures
- Tone mapping for per-material textures
- Easy material creation and management interface
Hundreds of sample shaders
- NVIDIA Shader Library integration
- Sample projects ranging from simple to complex
Advanced scene manipulation
- Create and manipulate basic geometric shapes, lights, and cameras
- Import .3ds, .fbx, .dae, .x, .obj files
- Drag-and-drop light binding
- Drag-and-drop texture binding
- Skinning and animation
Texture Viewer
- Support for .dds, .jpg, .bmp, .png, .tif
- Drag-and-drop textures onto object materials
Convenient Start Page
- Recent projects
- Quick Start Tutorial
- Quick links to User Guide and other useful documentation
- Single-click access to open effects and create new ones
- Single-click access to open COLLADA documents
Integrated Shader Performance Tuning via NVIDIA ShaderPerf 2.0
- Support for CgFX, COLLADA FX, and HLSL shaders
- Compare shader techniques across multiple GPUs
- View data in tables or graphs
- See shader throughput, register usage, instruction counts, and branching performance
Convenient Pipeline Integration Features
- Semantic and Annotation remapping
Advanced Scripting Support
- Full Python scripting
- Custom toolbar for scripting support
- Extensible plug-in Architecture with SDK
Complete COLLADA support
Project and Asset Management (Project Explorer and Library Viewer)
- Author COLLADA assets
- Create and remove COLLADA documents
- Move, delete, and copy COLLADA assets across COLLADA documents
- View COLLADA assets by category
COLLADA format support
- Material Instance Scene Binding
- Material Instance Vertex Binding
- Skinning
- Triangulation with holes
- Support for rendering COMMON Profiles
- Vertex Stream Remapper
- Conversion of CgFX to COLLADA FX Cg
- Project and Asset Management (Project Explorer and Library Viewer)
- Comprehensive Undo/Redo support
Comprehensive Documentation
- User Guide
- Quick Tutorial