FX Composer

FX Composer is no longer in active development and will not receive any further updates. v2.5 is the final release of this product. Please refer to NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition for your shader debugging/profiling/authoring needs.

FX Composer 2.5 is a powerful integrated development environment for shader authoring. Features in this release include:

Major user interface improvements

DirectX 10 support, including geometry shaders and stream out.

Visual Styles - the ability to create, define, and export multiple looks for a model.

Particle systems

Support for the NVIDIA Shader Debugger

Remote control over TCP/IP

Unified Importing of Models

Improved Performance

And more!

Note: mental mill Artist Edition is no longer bundled with FX Composer 2.5. The retail version of Mental Mill has been discontinued.

Screencasts

FX Composer 2.5 Overview

[Youtube] [MOV] [WMV]

FX Composer 2.5 New Features

[Youtube] [MOV] [WMV]

Key Features of FX Composer 2.5

Shader Creation Wizard Visual Styles Particle Systems Integrated Shader Library Texture Viewer Shader Performance Analysis