Legacy Texture Tools
This page contains several useful texture manipulation tools. The tools are listed below, with a description for each tool.
Included are a set of utilities for manipulating DDS image files, including: nvDXT, a command-line binary version of the nvDXT library, detach, a tool that extracts MIP levels from a DDS file, stitch, a tool that recombines MIP levels into a single DDS file and readDXT, which reads compressed images and writes TGA files.
Allows you to view .dds files in Thumbnail view in the Windows Explorer. Now with an installer. Thanks to Bruno Silva (Microsoft) for help with the thumbnail viewer.
Allows 3ds Max to read .dds files. The installer includes versions for 3ds Max 3, 4, and 5, as well as source code for the latest version. Thanks to Sean Palmer (www.Treyarch.com) for the 3dsmax .dds plugin
A collection of tools for creating texture atlases, which can help to increase batch sizes.
Texture_Atlas_Tools_1.0.0826.1700.exe
Atlas Creation Utility User Guide
WTV was developed for simple DDS viewing, especially for those DDS files with an alpha channel.