NVIDIA XR AI

Deploy enterprise-grade AI agents that see, understand, and augment your frontline workforce.

What is NVIDIA XR AI? NVIDIA XR AI is a platform that connects XR devices—such as lightweight AR/AI glasses or head-mounted displays—to your organization’s full computational power, enabling spatially aware, intelligent agents to operate seamlessly across cloud, data center, workstation, and edge deployments. By integrating your XR infrastructure with NVIDIA GPU resources, NVIDIA XR AI unlocks real-time AI that empowers developers to create agents that perceive, understand, and act within complex enterprise environments.​​



With NVIDIA NeMo™ Agent Toolkit, developers can automate front-line workflows, rapidly build conversational agents, and incorporate cutting-edge vision-language models like NVIDIA Cosmos™ for multimodal contextual understanding—enabling AI that sees, listens, and responds intelligently within physical spaces. This delivers practical solutions across manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond, including voice-assisted support, real-time procedure guidance, and immersive application control.



NVIDIA XR AI transforms enterprise XR by enabling professionals to work faster and smarter, enhancing operational safety, and giving organizations complete control over how and where their AI is deployed, with full support for privacy and performance.

Image credit: Stanford University - Cong Lab

Key Features Voice Support on the Front Line NVIDIA XR AI enables a hands-free voice assistant that utilizes the device’s camera, paired with a powerful VLM, such as NVIDIA Cosmos, for enhanced contextual awareness.

Real-Time Procedure Guidance NVIDIA XR AI provides context-aware, step-by-step guidance for operational training and following protocols. Immersive Application Control NVIDIA XR AI "understands" the enterprise application’s scene and capabilities, empowering the user to control the application through natural speech.

What’s New? At Stanford University's School of Medicine, researchers in Dr. Le Cong’s and Dr. Mengdi Wang's lab are pioneering XR-AI integration for laboratory science through multiple breakthrough systems in collaboration with NVIDIA and VITURE. LabOS enables AI to see what scientists see through smart glasses and supports real-time experimentation, while CRISPR-GPT provides AI-guided gene editing, enabling researchers to achieve successful knockouts and epigenetic modifications on first attempts using LabOS-powered smart glasses with NVIDIA's XR AI platform. Building on these successes, the Stanford and Princeton groups behind LabOS are launching LabSuperVision (LSV) in close collaboration with NVIDIA—a benchmark for AI+XR in lab-driven science —and are calling on academic research groups to contribute to this exciting ecosystem.

Use Cases Standard Operating Procedure Monitoring and Guidance Assembly Line Instructions and Monitoring in Manufacturing Assistance in Healthcare and Emergency Response Visually Guided Process Training Inventory Management and Navigation