Watch a cloth simulation that was created with a neo-Hookean finite element model (FEM) and an edge-based bending model. This example uses built-in geometry queries and GPU-accelerated bounding volume hierarchy (BVH) refits for collision detection against dynamic meshes.

Particle-Based Simulation

This example shows how we can simulate granular materials with cohesion and adhesion by combining a discrete element model (DEM) with deforming mesh collision. The collision body is a time-sampled animation from USD, and the granular material makes use of fast nearest neighbors queries to implement DEM in < 200 lines of Python.