NVIDIA Humanoid Robot Developer Program

Are you building humanoid robots? Join our developer program for exclusive early access to NVIDIA accelerated computing systems from cloud to edge, robot foundation models and acceleration libraries, robot learning and simulation frameworks, and developer pipeline tools.

Benefits

Early Access to Humanoid Foundation Models

Project GR00T is a collection of humanoid robot foundation models. These models enable robots to understand natural language, emulate human movements, and rapidly acquire skills through mult-modal learning and NVIDIA-accelerated training.

Free Access to OSMO Managed Service

OSMO is a cloud-native orchestration platform for scaling complex, multi-stage, and multi-container robotics workloads across on-premises, private, and public clouds.

Early Access to New NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS Libraries

Isaac ROS is a suite of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated ROS 2 libraries that accelerate AI-robot development and performance.

Early Access to Robot Learning and Simulation Frameworks

Isaac Lab is a simulation application that enables robot learning through reinforcement and imitation learning.

Eligibility

To qualify, you must be a humanoid software, hardware, or robot manufacturer.

