Project GR00T is a collection of humanoid robot foundation models. These models enable robots to understand natural language, emulate human movements, and rapidly acquire skills through mult-modal learning and NVIDIA-accelerated training.
OSMO is a cloud-native orchestration platform for scaling complex, multi-stage, and multi-container robotics workloads across on-premises, private, and public clouds.
Isaac ROS is a suite of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated ROS 2 libraries that accelerate AI-robot development and performance.
Isaac Lab is a simulation application that enables robot learning through reinforcement and imitation learning.
To qualify, you must be a humanoid software, hardware, or robot manufacturer.