Video Processing Technologies

Erlyvideo LLC has been developing software for streaming video since 2010. Our carrier-grade server solutions help business clients capture, process, transcode, archive, and deliver video to millions of subscribers. We are making every effort to research and develop reliable, premium quality products that truly meet customer needs. Customers in more than 100 countries use our products for building IPTV/OTT, CDN, and Video Surveillance as a Service CCTV systems.

Flussonic Media Server is a multi-purpose software solution for launching high load video streaming services. Using Flussonic Media Server you can set up an end-to-end video streaming pipeline of any scale. Flussonic can ingress and egress videos in almost any format, codec, and resolution. It will process and transcode incoming streams and deliver beautiful video to your subscribers. Let your business benefit from the most advanced and efficient video streaming platform.

Visit Flussonic.com for detailed product information