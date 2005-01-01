Video Processing Technologies
In this section you will find a collection of products for building GPU-accelerated video processing applications. It includes Software Development Kits, libraries, samples for video solutions. These products enable developers, researchers and scientists across industries to benefit from the thousands of computing cores on modern GPUs along with the power of dedicated hardware units for accelerated Video processing.
Platforms and Technologies
- NVIDIA Performance Primitives provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions that perform up to 30x faster than CPU-only implementations.
- RTX Broadcast Engine a new set of RTX-accelerated software development kits that use the AI capabilities of GeForce RTX GPUs to transform livestreams.
- Optical Flow SDK exposes the latest hardware capability of Turing GPUs dedicated to computing the relative motion of pixels between images.
- GPUDirect for Video helps IO board manufacturers write device drivers that efficiently transfer video frames in and out of NVIDIA GPU memory.
- Video Codec SDK includes a complete set of APIs, samples and documentation for hardware accelerated video encode and decode on Windows and Linux.
- nvJPEG is a high-performance GPU-accelerated library for JPEG decoding
- Capture SDK is a capture and video compression software development kit.
- DeepStream SDK processes real-time videos and images using hardware-accelerated decode to build end-to-end computer vision applications.
- VRWorks 360 Video SDK to capture, stitch, and stream 360-degree videos.
Partner Ecosystem
Active Silicon is a manufacturer of imaging products, embedded systems and custom solutions, providing camera electronics for image data transmission, frame grabbers for data acquisition, and embedded systems for imaging processing and machine control.
AJA builds industry-leading video capture cards, digital recording devices, video routers, frame synchronizers and scalers, digital converters and professional 4K cameras.
BitFlow is a manufacturer of analog, digital, Camera Link and CoaXPress frame grabbers (an electronic device used to get images from a camera into a computer).
Blackmagic is a leading manufacturer of creative video technology. Dedicated to quality and stability; Blackmagic is world famous for their codecs and affordable high-end quality editing workstations built upon Blackmagic software and hardware.
Bluefish444 is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of uncompressed 4K/2K/HD/SD SDI, HDMI & ASI I/O video cards and mini converters for the professional video industry.
Datapath Limited is a world leading innovator in the field of computer graphics and video wall display technology.
DELTACAST develops state-of-the-art products for the professional TV broadcast market, providing a range of cost-effective video cards that, with the SDK software, can be used in OEM products to create professional broadcast custom solutions and products.
Matrox Video Products Group develops hardware and software development tools for OEMs and end user products such as I/O cards and devices for editing and streaming, scan converters, mini converters and multiviewers.
Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH – formerly DVS Digital Video Systems - is a provider of hardware and software solutions for digital film, video production, post production and broadcast markets.
Specialist in the Development of Hard- and Software Solutions for Quality Assurance and Process Engineering
Comprimato is a JPEG2000 software codec toolkit offering media & entertainment and geospatial imaging technology company’s life-like viewing experience that result in better enjoyment and more accurate decision-making. The JPEG2000 standard compliant Ultra HD software codec leverages the supercomputing power of GPUs and CPUs to speed up video and image compression by 10x. The codec saves infrastructure costs by 70%, reducing development cycles by 50% and enabling new revenue streams such as Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and High Frame Rate (HFR) video.
Erlyvideo LLC has been developing software for streaming video since 2010. Our carrier-grade server solutions help business clients capture, process, transcode, archive, and deliver video to millions of subscribers. We are making every effort to research and develop reliable, premium quality products that truly meet customer needs. Customers in more than 100 countries use our products for building IPTV/OTT, CDN, and Video Surveillance as a Service CCTV systems.
Flussonic Media Server is a multi-purpose software solution for launching high load video streaming services. Using Flussonic Media Server you can set up an end-to-end video streaming pipeline of any scale. Flussonic can ingress and egress videos in almost any format, codec, and resolution. It will process and transcode incoming streams and deliver beautiful video to your subscribers. Let your business benefit from the most advanced and efficient video streaming platform.
Fastvideo is a world leader in the field of high performance GPU-based image and video processing. Fastvideo team consists of experienced and highly dedicated professionals and it focuses on GPU image processing, algorithm design and parallel computations. Our technologies show unmatched performance in image compression and decompression (JPEG, JPEG2000, Raw Bayer), demosaicing, denoising, tone mapping, color correction, resizing, sharpening, encoding and decoding of video streams in various applications including image and video processing, high speed imaging, machine vision and other camera applications, streaming, digital cinema, 3D and VR, broadcasting, etc.
Since its foundation in 1993 in Aachen, Germany, MainConcept has become a global leader for video codecs and broadcast technologies. The MainConcept® SDK is a de facto standard and the largest codec library for software development companies who need ingest, transcoding, or streaming features in their applications for live and file-based workflows. Leveraging not only extended CPU capabilities for best-in-class software encoding, but also offering NVIDIA’s NVENC hardware encoding in an all-in-one library, makes the MainConcept HEVC Encoder SDK the single product needed for any professional software that requires a complete set of video processing functionality.
"Enabling access to HEVC/H.265 video encoding in hardware allows our customers to continue working in the well-known MainConcept environment with its rich portfolio of multiplexers and auxiliary components, while benefiting from the computational power of the NVIDIA GPUs. Using NVIDIA GPUs for HEVC/H.265 encoding increases server density for processing multiple video streams on one system while still having enough CPU cycles available for applications." Deacon Johnson, SVP Global Sales - Technology Licensing for MainConcept
Medialooks, founded in 2005, provides broadcast customers with a high-level software development kit to quickly build playout automation, virtual studio and video capture solutions. Customers include PlayBox Technologies, Arvato Systems, Masterplay, Winjay, Etere, Axel Technology, Xeus Media, Wolftech and Broadcast Play.
Norpix is a developer of digital video recording software for scientific, machine vision, military and general purpose digital video acquisition applications. We market the industries number 1 DVR software Streampix for single or multiple camera acquisition. We also develop an SDK and CUDA JPEG compression library that runs on NVIDIA GPU’s.
Benefit of the product:
- Capture in real time lossy JPEG with a quality factor varying from 1 to 99%.
- Compress up to 3.0 billion pixels in monochrome.
- Up to 2.2 billion pixels in color.
- Compatible usb3Vision, GigE Vision, 10 GigE Vision, Camera Link and CoaXPress cameras.
- Supports multiple nVidia GPU for parallel processing load balancing over multiple cameras.
- Stand along C/C++ libraries and run time.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW™ is an on-demand service that connects you to NVIDIA’s cloud-gaming supercomputers to stream PC games to your SHIELD device at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.
OBS Studio is a free and open source software designed for capturing, compositing, encoding, recording, and live streaming video content, efficiently.
BLOG - New GeForce-Optimized OBS and RTX Encoder Enables Pro-Quality Broadcasting on a Single PC
Based in Hong Kong and with a development center in Manila, Philippines. More than 8 Million people and businesses use SplitmediaLabs products to grow their communities, create innovative content and connect with other players from around the world. SplitmediaLabs has helped usher in the new age of live streaming gameplay since its creation back in 2009 and is the developer XSplit, Challonge and Player.me.
XSplit Broadcaster: A simple yet powerful live streaming software and recording software that powers countless live streams and recordings around the world. XSplit Broadcaster is the perfect solution for producing and delivering rich video content.
With NVIDIA NVENC, single PC game streaming with XSplit has never been easier. By natively integrating the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK, XSplit is able to offload the video encoding for both the recording and the live stream from the CPU to the GPU, allowing our users to produce high quality content without compromising on gaming performance. Miguel Molina, Director of Developer Relations, SplitmediaLabs Limited
Streamline is a reference system design for a premium quality, white label, end to end live streaming system from HDMI / HD-SDI capture all the way to a player on a CDN that works on web, iOS, and Android devices. Using commodity computer hardware, free software, and AWS, it’s an affordable way to learn how to build a very high quality live streaming system.
Telestream® specializes in products that make it possible to get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Throughout the entire digital media lifecycle, from capture to viewing, for consumers through high-end professionals, Telestream products range from desktop components and cross-platform applications to fully-automated, enterprise-class digital media transcoding and workflow systems. Telestream enables users in a broad range of business environments to leverage the value of their video content.
Wowza Media Systems™ is the recognized gold standard of streaming, with more than 22,000 customers in 170+ countries. By reducing the complexities of video and audio delivery to any device, Wowza™ enables organizations to expand their reach and more deeply engage their audiences, in industries ranging from education to broadcasting. Service providers, direct customers and partners worldwide trust Wowza products to provide robust, customizable and scalable streaming solutions—with powerful APIs and SDKs to meet organizations’ evolving streaming needs. Wowza was founded in 2005, is privately held, and is headquartered in Colorado.
Z CAM is a product line created by a team of innovative and creative people dedicated to develop high performance imaging products and solutions.
We designed Z CAM V1 Pro for VR professionals who want the best image quality as well as speedy workflow. The successful integration of VRWorks to Z CAM WonderStitch ushers in a new era of stereo 360º video. Nvidia's VRWorks makes high quality stereo 360º video post production workflow faster and easier than ever. And it will also enable Z CAM WonderLive to perform live stereo 360º video streaming soon." said Jason Zhang, Founder & Chairman of Z CAM
The idea for Yume originated in early 2012 when one of our founders returned from an amazing experience at the Orangutan sanctuary in Indonesia. What if he could go back there for a brief moment, at any time, from any place? Recreating a dream.
“I love it. What is amazing about this live capability is that the sense of depth which is a lot more immersive than monoscopic video,” said Kevin Alderweireldt co-founder of YumeVR.”
Grainger Films is a multi-award winning, independent production company founded by brothers Jefferson and Chris Grainger, with a focus on film production, branded content, advertising and corporate works. Jefferson and Chris each have vast experience in the film industry, including production of award-winning commercial and independent projects, and working with some of the most prestigious companies in Australia and internationally.
"We have clients across a wide range of industries, from travel through to sports, who are demanding high quality 360 degree video," said Chris Grainger, CEO of Grainger VR. "Z CAM with NVIDIA VRWorks and 360 live stereo stitch capabilities makes it easy for us to deliver amazing 360 content. It also opens the doors to the future of live storytelling which allows filmmakers to push the boundaries of content creation.”
STRIVR is revolutionizing the way companies train and develop their employees through the use of immersive technology. STRIVR’s end-to-end platform includes easy-to-use creation tools, flexible content management, and prescriptive analytics and insights. Using scientifically proven research into human behavior and engagement, STRIVR delivers superior training and better learning outcomes. With STRIVR, organizations around the world are leveraging the power of immersive learning to drive real results.
“Integrating VRWorks 360 video SDK accelerated the STRIVR stitching process from 15 fps to between 45 fps and 60 fps, a 3 to 4 times performance gain which translates into much faster turnaround time from filming to delivery.”Brian Meek - CTO, STRIVR
Pixvana is a Seattle-based software startup building a video creation and delivery platform for the emerging mediums of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality (XR).
"NVIDIA VRWorks 360 Video SDK has been very easy to integrate into our Linux cloud platform. The SDK shared the same API between Windows and Linux versions of the SDK and that made the port to Linux very straight forward. The whole process for integration has take about 4 weeks. The availability of a generalized automatic stitching process as part of the SDK has been instrumental in opening up our pipeline to accept just about any camera rig,"Sean Safreed, Product Director and Cofounder at Pixvana