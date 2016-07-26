NVIDIA® GVDB Voxels

NVIDIA GVDB is a GPU-based framework for VBD data structures inspired by the award-winning software library OpenVDB used for motion picture visual effects and modelling.

Volume rendering of a water surface in NVIDIA GVDB with data from How to Train Your Dragon 2. Data property of DreamWorks Animation.

To create realistic renderings of liquids, smoke, clouds and fire effects with a high level of detail, visual effects and animation studios make use of volumetric data consisting of trillions of small voxels - pixel elements in 3D. Voxels allows effects artists to simulate and manipulate large visual effects while keeping minute details. Although easier to simulate than polygons the classic pitfalls of volumetric data are both huge file sizes and demanding computations. In this field the Academy Award winning OpenVDB library was created by Dr. Ken Museth to help reduce the impact of these limitations and provide tools for software rendering and operations for management of voxel data for visual effects.

To promote open source GPU volume rendering and compute, NVIDIA researcher Dr. Rama Hoetzlein developed GVDB to take advantage of GPU cores which are ideally suited for parallel processing huge numbers of voxels. The GVDB data structure allows sparse data to reside entirely on the GPU. The new GVDB Library also integrates with NVIDIA OptiX for ray-traced renderings to deliver high quality, multi-bounce illumination running 10x-30x faster than CPU based voxel rendering.

GPU-accelerated tools in GVDB provide data manipulation and compute tasks such as full volume smoothing, hole filling and user-defined operations. A disk format compatible with the OpenVDB layout further improves load and save times for more efficient I/O.

Image Property of DreamWorks Animation.

GVDB is a new rendering engine for VDB data, uniquely suited for NVIDIA GPUs and perfectly complements the CPU-based OpenVDB standard while improving on performance. I am excited to take part in the future adoption of GVDB in the open-source community for visual FX. Dr. Ken Museth, Principal developer of OpenVDB

Key Features for Motion Pictures GPU-based framework for VDB data

Fast disk format compatible with OpenVDB layout improves load and save times for efficient I/O operations

Real-time interactive pre-visualization

Live interaction with multiple-bounce GI scattering in OptiX

Raytracing 10x-30x faster than CPU rendering

GPU-accelerated tools providing manipulation and correction operations such as full volume smoothing and hole filling

Multiple channels to support simulation on GVDB grids

Operations for particles insertion and lookup for FLIP/PIC methods

GVDB In Action



NVIDIA GVDB compute operations enable full volume smoothing and hole filling.



Interactive materials (right) allow artists to compare visual styles in real time.

