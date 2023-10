Uncovering Treatments for Addiction and Depression with GPU-Accelerated Supercomputing

A team lead by Cornell University researchers are using the Titan Supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to study mechanisms of sodium-powered transporters in cell-to-cell communications. Harel Weinstein’s lab at the Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University have constructed complex 3D molecular models of a specific family of neurotransmitter transporters called neurotransmitter sodium symporters