BEEPLE Zero-Day
Donor:Mike "BEEPLE" Winkelmann
History:
Digital artist Mike Winkelmann created a short film called Zero-Day in 2015. Originally rendered with an offline renderer, each scene in Zero-Day contains a mix of glossy and diffuse materials and is lit by thousands of animated emissive triangles.
NVIDIA researchers demonstrated the first real-time path tracing of scenes from this short film in August 2019. This package contains two scenes from Zero-Day, that have been converted from their original Octane and Cinema4D formats to real-time-compatible formats and material conventions by Kai-Hwa Yao and Kate Anderson.
Thanks to OTOY and Maxon for their generous software donation to make this project possible.
License:
- Creative Commons CC-BY 4.0
Details:
- Measure One: 1,372,670 triangles, 10,103 emissive triangles
- Measure Seven: 1,294,866 triangles, 10,989 emissive triangles
- File formats: FBX, DDS
How to cite use of this asset:
BibTex reference code:
@misc{ZeroDay, title = {Zero-Day, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)}, author = {Mike Winkelmann}, year = {2019}, month = {November}, note = {\small \texttt{https://developer.nvidia.com/orca/beeple-zero-day}}, url = {https://developer.nvidia.com/orca/beeple-zero-day} }