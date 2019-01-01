BEEPLE Zero-Day

Donor:

History:

Digital artist Mike Winkelmann created a short film called Zero-Day in 2015. Originally rendered with an offline renderer, each scene in Zero-Day contains a mix of glossy and diffuse materials and is lit by thousands of animated emissive triangles.

NVIDIA researchers demonstrated the first real-time path tracing of scenes from this short film in August 2019. This package contains two scenes from Zero-Day, that have been converted from their original Octane and Cinema4D formats to real-time-compatible formats and material conventions by Kai-Hwa Yao and Kate Anderson.

Thanks to OTOY and Maxon for their generous software donation to make this project possible.

License:

Details:

Measure One: 1,372,670 triangles, 10,103 emissive triangles

Measure Seven: 1,294,866 triangles, 10,989 emissive triangles

File formats: FBX, DDS

How to cite use of this asset:

BibTex reference code: