UE4 Sun Temple

Donor:

History:

  • Part of Unreal Engine 4 sample scenes pack, the Sun Temple was designed to showcase mobile features. This single level contains detailed PBR materials useful for a variety of graphics features and techniques.
  • Exported directly from the Unreal Engine by Kai-Hwa Yao and Nicholas Hull.

License:

Details:

  • Polygon Count – 1,641,711 vertices
  • File Format: FBX and Falcor scene file

  • Download

How to cite use of this asset:

BibTex reference code


  @misc{OrcaUE4SunTemple,
   title = {Unreal Engine Sun Temple, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)},
   author = {Epic Games},
   year = {2017},
   month = {October},
   note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/epic-games-sun-temple}},
   url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/epic-games-sun-temple}
}