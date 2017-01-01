UE4 Sun Temple
Donor:
History:
- Part of Unreal Engine 4 sample scenes pack, the Sun Temple was designed to showcase mobile features. This single level contains detailed PBR materials useful for a variety of graphics features and techniques.
- Exported directly from the Unreal Engine by Kai-Hwa Yao and Nicholas Hull.
License:
- Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 4.0
Details:
- Polygon Count – 1,641,711 vertices
- File Format: FBX and Falcor scene file
-
How to cite use of this asset:
BibTex reference code
@misc{OrcaUE4SunTemple, title = {Unreal Engine Sun Temple, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)}, author = {Epic Games}, year = {2017}, month = {October}, note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/epic-games-sun-temple}}, url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/epic-games-sun-temple} }