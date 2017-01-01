SpeedTree
Donor:
History:
- SpeedTree provides a large percentage of the trees and plants scene in computer-generated films and computer games. SpeedTree has generously donated a collection of trees, ferns, hedges, flowers, and grass to the graphics research community, here in ORCA. Example uses can be see in the NVIDIA infinite city scene.
License:
- Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 3.0
Details:
- SpeedTree has donated the following separate assets:
- Azalea
- Backyard Grass
- Boston Fern
- European Linden
- Hedge
- Japanese Maple
- Red Maple Young
- White Oak
- File format: FBX
How to cite use of this asset:
BibTex reference code
@misc{ORCASpeedTree, title = {SpeedTree, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)}, author = {SpeedTree}, year = {2017}, month = {July}, note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/speedtree}}, url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/speedtree} }