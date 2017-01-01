SpeedTree


  • SpeedTree provides a large percentage of the trees and plants scene in computer-generated films and computer games. SpeedTree has generously donated a collection of trees, ferns, hedges, flowers, and grass to the graphics research community, here in ORCA. Example uses can be see in the NVIDIA infinite city scene.

  • SpeedTree has donated the following separate assets:
    • Azalea
    • Backyard Grass
    • Boston Fern
    • European Linden
    • Hedge
    • Japanese Maple
    • Red Maple Young
    • White Oak
  • File format: FBX

How to cite use of this asset:

BibTex reference code


  @misc{ORCASpeedTree,
   title = {SpeedTree, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)},
   author = {SpeedTree},
   year = {2017},
   month = {July},
   note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/speedtree}},
   url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/speedtree}
}