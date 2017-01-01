Amazon Lumberyard Bistro
Donor:
History:
- Revealed at 2017 Game Developer Conference to showcase new anti-aliasing and transparency features in the Lumberyard game engine.
License:
- Creative Commons CC-BY 4.0
Details:
- Interior: 1,046,609 triangles
- Interior with wine: 1,293,691 triangles
- Exterior: 2,832,120 triangles
- File formats: FBX and Falcor scene file
How to cite use of this asset:
Amazon Lumberyard Bistro, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)
@misc{ORCAAmazonBistro, title = {Amazon Lumberyard Bistro, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)}, author = {Amazon Lumberyard}, year = {2017}, month = {July}, note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/amazon-lumberyard-bistro}}, url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/amazon-lumberyard-bistro} }