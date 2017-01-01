Amazon Lumberyard Bistro


Donor:

History:

  • Revealed at 2017 Game Developer Conference to showcase new anti-aliasing and transparency features in the Lumberyard game engine.

License:

Details:

  • Interior: 1,046,609 triangles
  • Interior with wine: 1,293,691 triangles
  • Exterior: 2,832,120 triangles
  • File formats: FBX and Falcor scene file

How to cite use of this asset:

Amazon Lumberyard Bistro, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)


  @misc{ORCAAmazonBistro,
   title = {Amazon Lumberyard Bistro, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)},
   author = {Amazon Lumberyard},
   year = {2017},
   month = {July},
   note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/amazon-lumberyard-bistro}},
   url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/amazon-lumberyard-bistro}
}