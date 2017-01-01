NVIDIA Emerald Square City Scene
Donor:
- NVIDIA
- Artist: Nicholas Hull
History:
- Curated specifically for ORCA, designed for graphics research.
- All content in the asset is original, created by Nicholas Hull, except for the trees and plants, which are the SpeedTree ORCA assets.
License:
- Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 3.0
Details:
- 10,046,405 triangles
How to cite use of this asset:
BibTex reference code
@misc{ORCANVIDIAEmeraldSquare, title = {NVIDIA Emerald Square, Open Research Content Archive (ORCA)}, author = {Nicholas Hull, Kate Anderson and Nir Benty}, year = {2017}, month = {July}, note = {\small \texttt{http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/nvidia-emerald-square}}, url = {http://developer.nvidia.com/orca/nvidia-emerald-square } }