Falcor

Falcor is an open-source real-time rendering framework designed specifically for rapid prototyping.

Falcor accelerates discovery by providing a rich set of graphics features, typically available only in complex game engines, in a modular design that leaves the researcher in command.

Falcor is professionally designed and maintained by NVIDIA. It is open source and we welcome and encourage contributions from the community. We especially invite researchers to contribute implementations of published algorithms.

Get the code on GitHub: Download

Select Features:

Support for DirectX ray tracing (DXR)

Physically-based shading system

Thin abstraction layers on top of DirectX 12 and Vulkan

Modular library of modern graphics techniques

Stereo rendering using OpenVR

Animation paths for cameras, lights, and meshes

Video capture

Support for common 3D asset formats, including FBX and OBJ

Scene editor for quickly arranging meshes, placing lights and cameras, and authoring animation paths.

Select Research Projects Built Using Falcor

Denoising 1spp path tracing These SIGGRAPH 2017 and High Performance Graphics 2017 papers invent new ways of denoising very low sample count path tracing. Foveated VR Rendering This SIGGRAPH 2016 Emerging Technologies demo and SIGGRAPH Asia 2016 paper demonstrate gaze-tracked foveated rendering in VR that is imperceptible to the user and reduces shading computation up to 3x. Hashed Alpha Testing This I3D 2017 paper introduces a solution to alpha-tested geometry disappearing in the distance. This technique is now part of Falcor’s material system.