Nsight Compute 2026.2 - New Features

Updates in 2026.2.0

    General

    • Added support for CUDA 13.3.
    • Added metrics for the size of SASS instructions.
    • Added profiling support for previously unsupported SKUs, with reduced metric support, including GPUs such as RTX 6000D BSE (GB202-891), RTX 5090DD (GB202-240), and RTX 5090D (GB202-250). For more details, refer to ERR_NVGPU.

    NVIDIA Nsight Compute

    • Updated the overall layout to pin several tool windows by default.

    • Improved CUDA Tile support on the Source page.

    • Added a progress indicator for long-running source comparisons.

    • The Function Statistics tool window now shows per high-level source line data and the represented time range.

    • The Instruction Statistics section now shows warp-can’t issue stall samples per HW warp ID slot.

    • Added a Device Information tool window to show information for local and remote systems from the Start Activity Dialog or the Connection menu.

    • Improved the Report Merge Tool dialog UI.

    • The CUDA Graph Viewer now shows the source of each graph. It also updates in the background without blocking the UI and provides progress information.

    • The Demangled Name column tooltip now always shows the full demangled name.

    Resolved Issues

    • Improved the performance to first result when loading reports in the Python Report Interface.

    • Fixed several issues when merging reports.

    • Fixed UI crashes on Linux (aarch64 sbsa) platforms.

    • Fixed the achieved_fp32 formula in the SOL roofline rules.

    • Fixed an issue on the Source page that blank lines were highlighted in some cases for inlined functions.

    • Fixed failing SSH connections when the OpenSSH config contained unsupported escape sequences.

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2026.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download 2026.2 Documentation
References