GPU Accelerated Computing with C and C++

1

SETUP CUDA

Install the free CUDA Toolkit on a Linux, Mac or Windows system with one or more CUDA-capable GPUs. Follow the instructions in the CUDA Quick Start Guide to get up and running quickly.

Or, watch the short video below and follow along.

If you do not have a GPU, you can access one of the thousands of GPUs available from cloud service providers including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and IBM SoftLayer. The NVIDIA-maintained CUDA Amazon Machine Image (AMI) on AWS, for example, comes pre-installed with CUDA and is available for use today.

For more detailed installation instructions, refer to the CUDA installation guides. For help with troubleshooting, browse and participate in the CUDA Setup and Installation forum.