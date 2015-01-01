New and improved GameWorks Developer Tools for all of your development needs
The latest NVIDIA GameWorks developer tools helps you optimize your applications for a variety of platforms. Both desktop and mobile developer tools have updated releases with many new features – check them out!
Desktop Developer Tools
- NVIDIA Nsight, Visual Studio Edition is a development environment for graphics and CUDA applications running on NVIDIA GPUs, integrated into Microsoft Visual Studio. The latest release, Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.0, now includes support for Visual Studio 2015 (including the free non-commercial Community Edition) and adds frame debugging of applications that use the new Direct3D 12 API.
- Linux Graphics Debugger is a 3D graphics development tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL 4.x applications on Linux. Linux Graphics Debugger allows you to get the most out of your NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions.
Latest versions of Nsight Visual Studio Edition and Linux Graphics Debugger can be downloaded under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.
Mobile Developer Tools
NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android installs all software tools required to develop for Android, and reduces the complex process of configuring an Android development system down to a single click.The newest release, CodeWorks 1R4, includes the latest versions of NVIDIA’s suite of CPU and GPU debugging and profiling tools, as well as updates to the Android NDK, SDK, Build/Platform Tools, to empower and simplify Android Development.
Check out NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android 1R4 to learn more and download the package.
CodeWorks 1R4 includes the following:
- Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition 3.3 with support for Android-M, support for API 23, improved SIGSEGV signal handling, support for the watch window comma operator, as well as various performance enhancements and bug fixes.
- Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.1 with support for Android-M, as well as performance improvements and bug fixes.
- Tegra System Profiler 2.5 with support for Android-M, support for automatic process launch, added timeline tooltips that show the thread blocked state call-stack, support for NVTX on 64-bit processes, and various performance and backtrace quality improvements.
- PerfKit 4.5 with support for Android-M.
- NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL/ES Samples 2.11a with Android-M support.
CUDA 7.0 and 6.5 on NVIDIA Tegra X1 and Tegra K1 devices.
Available on Linux x64 on select devices only. See documentation for details.
- Full suite of native application development tools for Android, now available for all Android platforms (See compatible devices).
- Full ARMv8-A 64 bit with 64-bit tools support to develop and profile 64 bit apps for Android.
- Latest Android SDK (24.4.1), NDK (r10e), Build Tools (23.0.2), and Platform Tools (23.0.1).
A complete list of features for all mobile developer tools can be found at NVIDIA GameWorks Tools Overview.
-- NVIDIA Developer Tools Team