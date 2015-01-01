NVIDIA Nsight Tegra
Nsight Tegra
Develop, build, debug and deploy native applications for Android, the world's most popular operating system, using Microsoft Visual Studio, the world’s most popular integrated development environment.
Includes technology developed by Mentor Embedded
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition brings the raw development power and efficiency of Microsoft Visual Studio to Android, giving you the right tools for the job. Flexible project management, accelerated compilation and integrated debugging, no need to massage makefiles and shell scripts, no voodoo magic or arcane incantations required.
Android Native Development + Microsoft Visual Studio
"Epic's use of Nsight Tegra has been crucial for the efficient development of Unreal Engine 4's Android features. We're delighted to see CodeWorks for Android extend support beyond Tegra so Unreal Engine developers can remain in their favorite authoring tools during all development scenarios. NVIDIA's tool advancements are refining Android to a level matching game console development."Niklas Smedberg, Senior Graphics Programmer at Epic Games
"Nsight Tegra Visual Studio Edition is our favorite tool for Android development. It enables our developers to stay in a single environment and focus on the speed, performance, and fun rather than toolchains, makefiles, and headaches. We've used it for years."Thomas Williamson, CEO, War Drum Studios LLC
"Porting a Playstation 4 game to Android with GDB and printf debugging was painful, but I nearly pooped myself with excitement there when I first saw NVIDIA Nsight Tegra natively build and debug in Visual Studio just like when the game was originally developed!"David Grayson, Sr Software Engineer, Zombie Studios
Download the latest version of NVIDIA Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition in CodeWorks for Android. Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Registered Developer Program membership.
Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition
Release (3.6)
Release Highlights
Features
Android Visual Studio Projects
Android Debugging
Walkthrough Video
System Requirements
- Android ABI support (ARM v7, ARM v8, x86, x64)
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2015, 2017, 2019
- Microsoft Windows 7/10
- Android 7.0+
Developer Webinars
