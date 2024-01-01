Get Started With NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson
Release Highlights
NVIDIA Metropolis microservices for Jetson gives you a collection of powerful cloud-native microservices and building blocks to build end-to-end vision AI applications for the edge powered by NVIDIA Jetson™. Elevate your application by seamlessly integrating generative AI capabilities and future-proof your solutions through a sophisticated blend of microservices, providing an API-driven, modular, and highly extensible framework.
This latest release of NVIDIA Metropolis microservices for Jetson features:
- Two reference applications—AI-NVR and zero-shot detection using generative AI
- 15+ microservices, including application and platform services
- Full-featured media management and storage microservices
- Core platform services like IoT Gateway, API Gateway, monitoring, and unified system bus
- Cloud microservices for login, authentication, and secure invocation of device APIs
- Multi-stream AI perception with dynamic stream discovery and addition
- An analytics microservice for understanding people and object movement through physical spaces
For more information about how to get started, refer to the Quick Start Guide
Note:
For the pre-release versions of Metropolis Microservices, NVIDIA may, on a case-by-case basis at its discretion, grant certain users a license to deploy the software in production. Please contact metropolis-microservices-licensing-inquiry@nvidia.com, if you’re interested in this option.
Download Software
