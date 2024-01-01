Get Started With NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson

Release Highlights

NVIDIA Metropolis microservices for Jetson gives you a collection of powerful cloud-native microservices and building blocks to build end-to-end vision AI applications for the edge powered by NVIDIA Jetson™. Elevate your application by seamlessly integrating generative AI capabilities and future-proof your solutions through a sophisticated blend of microservices, providing an API-driven, modular, and highly extensible framework.



This latest release of NVIDIA Metropolis microservices for Jetson features:

Two reference applications—AI-NVR and zero-shot detection using generative AI

15+ microservices, including application and platform services

Full-featured media management and storage microservices

Core platform services like IoT Gateway, API Gateway, monitoring, and unified system bus

Cloud microservices for login, authentication, and secure invocation of device APIs

Multi-stream AI perception with dynamic stream discovery and addition

An analytics microservice for understanding people and object movement through physical spaces

For more information about how to get started, refer to the Quick Start Guide