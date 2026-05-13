May 13, 2026

Hermes Unlocks Self-Improving AI Agents, Powered by NVIDIA RTX PCs and DGX Spark

Agentic AI is changing the way users get work done. Following the success of OpenClaw, the community is embracing new open source agentic frameworks. The latest is Hermes Agent, which crossed 140,000 GitHub stars in under three months and, as of last week, is the most used agent in the world according to OpenRouter.