RTX Video Super Resolution:

AI-Enhanced Video Upscaling and Artifact Reduction

RTX Video Super Resolution improves video by feeding frames into an AI model trained to sharpen edges, restore features and patterns, while also removing blocky compression artifacts. This process can greatly improve the visual quality of 1080p, low-bitrate video into a crisp, clear 4K image. Artifact reduction is an important feature, as compression artifacts can become even more visible when upscaling and sharpening an image.



The RTX Video model is optimized to run using the powerful Tensor Cores found on NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs. This provides quick video rendering times when performing offline processing on creative apps, or enhanced, real-time video playback for media playback apps.



RTX Video HDR:

AI-Enhanced SDR to HDR Tone Mapping

RTX Video SDK also includes a feature to convert SDR colorspace content to HDR10. RTX Video HDR runs video through an AI model, trained with SDR and HDR frame data. This produces a video that expands the color space of the original SDR content in a way that doesn't respect the original intention of the source video. Additional tuning parameters are available to let creators stylize the output if desired. RTX Video HDR is most beneficial for creators creating HDR10 video projects out of a combination of HDR and SDR video sources. Optimized to run on Tensor-Core-powered RTX GPUs, these models can also allow for real-time, video-enhanced playback in preview windows, or for media playback apps.

