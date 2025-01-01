NVIDIA RTX Kit

Generative AI Face Rendering

RTX Neural Faces is a new generative AI algorithm that allows developers to cross the uncanny valley in real time. This AI model is trained on a character dataset built from the original photographs of the model. Using a synthetic generation pipeline, the base character dataset is expanded to variants with different lighting conditions, emotions and occlusion. This model then takes a rasterized face and 3D pose and generates an enhanced face in real time.

