Supporting Healthcare AI Development, Research, and Innovation
A hub of technical resources, news, and SDKs for developers and data scientists working in the Healthcare & Life Sciences industry.
What is NVIDIA Clara?
NVIDIA Clara™ is a platform of AI applications and accelerated frameworks for healthcare developers, researchers, and medical device makers creating AI solutions to improve healthcare delivery and accelerate drug discovery. Clara’s domain-specific tools, AI pre-trained models, and accelerated applications are enabling AI breakthroughs in numerous fields, including medical devices, imaging, drug discovery, and genomics.
Build with NVIDIA Clara
Explore the end-to-end pipeline of medical device development and deployment with the Holoscan platform. Build containerized AI apps with the Holoscan SDK and MONAI, and streamline deployment in next-generation AI devices with the NVIDIA IGX developer kits.
MONAI
Project MONAI is a domain-optimized, PyTorch-based open source framework to aid researchers developing AI in healthcare.
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK
The NVIDIA Holoscan SDK includes healthcare-specific acceleration libraries, pre-trained AI models, and reference applications for computational medical devices.
NVIDIA IGX Developer Kits
Accelerate edge AI application development with the NVIDIA IGX Orin developer kit.
Build Medical AI applications with MONAI. Developers, researchers, and data scientists are building applications including:
Access frameworks, applications, and AI models in genomics, proteomics, microscopy, virtual screening, computational chemistry, visualization, clinical imaging, and natural language processing.
NVIDIA Clara for Drug Discovery
NVIDIA Clara™for Drug Discovery enables GPU-accelerated computational drug discovery with a growing collection of frameworks, applications, and AI models that can be applied across the drug discovery process.
BioNeMo
NVIDIA BioNeMo Service is a cloud service for generative AI in drug discovery, offering tools to quickly customize and deploy domain-specific, state-of-the-art biomolecular models at-scale through cloud APIs.
Apply for early access.
Harness accelerated applications for somatic, germline, and structural variant workflows to streamline whole genome, exome, RNA, and cancer sequencing.
NVIDIA Clara for Genomics
NVIDIA Parabricks provides GPU-accelerated versions of tools used every day by computational biologists and bioinformaticians - enabling significantly faster runtimes, workflow scalability, and lower compute costs. Download Parabricks for Free.
The NVIDIA® CUDA® Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.
The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (NVIDIA DALI®) is a portable, open source library for decoding and augmenting images and videos to accelerate deep learning applications in healthcare. DALI reduces latency and training time, mitigating bottlenecks, by overlapping training and pre-processing.
NVIDIA FLARE (NVIDIA Federated Learning Application Runtime Environment) is an open source federated learning SDK for distributed, multi-party privacy-preserving collaborative projects.
NVIDIA Merlin™ is an open source framework for building large-scale deep learning recommender systems.
Project MONAI is a domain-optimized, PyTorch-based open source framework to aid researchers developing AI in healthcare.
RAPIDS is a suite of software libraries that enables end-to-end data science and analytics pipelines that provide compute optimization with parallelism and memory speed.
NVIDIA TAO enables enterprise app developers to fine-tune pretrained models with custom data to produce highly accurate models
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server is open source inference serving software that helps standardize model deployment and execution, and delivers fast and scalable AI in production.
NVIDIA TensorRT™ is an open source platform for high-performance deep learning inference, which includes an inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for healthcare applications.
CUCIM is an extensible toolkit that provides GPU-accelerated I/O, computer vision, and image processing primitives for N-Dimensional images.
NVIDIA DeepStream SDK enables the rapid development and deployment of Vision AI applications and services with a multi-platform scalable, encrypted security solution that can be deployed anywhere.
The nvJPEG library provides low-latency decoding, encoding, and transcoding for common JPEG formats used in computer vision applications, such as image classification, object detection, and image segmentation.
GROMACS is a molecular dynamics application designed to simulate Newtonian equations of motion for systems with hundreds to millions of particles.
Large-Scale Atomic/Molecular Massively Parallel Simulator (LAMMPS) is a software application designed for molecular dynamics simulations.
Nanoscale Molecular Dynamics (NAMD) is a parallel molecular dynamics code designed for high-performance simulation of large biomolecular systems.
The NVIDIA Isaac SDK™ is a toolkit that includes building blocks and tools that accelerate robot developments that require the increased perception and navigation features enabled by AI.
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is an extensible, open platform built for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation
NVIDIA NeMo™ is an open source framework for developers to build and train state-of-the-art conversational AI models.
NVIDIA® Riva is a GPU-accelerated SDK for building speech AI applications that are customized for healthcare use cases and deliver real-time performance.
BioMegatron is a state-of-the-art biomedical language model pre-trained on billions of words of PubMed abstracts and full text documents with its own custom biomedical vocabulary. Similarly, Gatortron is a state-of-the-art Megatron model pre-trained on de-identified clinical notes at the University of Florida Health System and includes a large clinical domain vocabulary.
NVIDIA GRID™ Virtual PC (GRID vPC) and Virtual Apps (GRID vApps) are virtualization solutions that deliver a user experience that’s nearly indistinguishable from a native PC. With server-side graphics and comprehensive management and monitoring capabilities, GRID future-proofs the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment.
NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) technology uses the power of NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA virtual GPU software products to offer a consistent user experience for every virtual workflow.
With workloads becoming increasingly compute-intensive, and a constantly growing need for mobility and collaboration, more workloads are being migrated to the cloud. Cloud-based workstations, paired with traditional on-premises infrastructure, give an enterprise the flexibility and business agility to stay competitive.
