Explore the end-to-end pipeline of medical device development and deployment with the Holoscan platform. Build containerized AI apps with the Holoscan SDK and MONAI, and streamline deployment in next-generation AI devices with the NVIDIA IGX developer kits.

Project MONAI is a domain-optimized, PyTorch-based open source framework to aid researchers developing AI in healthcare.

The NVIDIA Holoscan SDK includes healthcare-specific acceleration libraries, pre-trained AI models, and reference applications for computational medical devices.

Accelerate edge AI application development with the NVIDIA IGX Orin developer kit.