NVIDIA FLARE™ (NVIDIA Federated Learning Application Runtime Environment) is a domain-agnostic, open-source, and extensible SDK for Federated Learning. It allows researchers and data scientists to adapt existing ML/DL workflow to a federated paradigm and enables platform developers to build a secure, privacy-preserving offering for a distributed multi-party collaboration.

Privacy-Preserving for Multi-Party Collaboration Develop and validate more accurate and generalizable AI models from diverse data sources while mitigating the risk of compromising data security and privacy with included privacy-preserving algorithms and workflow strategies. Accelerate AI Research Allows researchers and data scientists to adapt existing ML/DL workflow (PyTorch, RAPIDS, Nemo, TensorFlow) to a federated learning paradigm. Open-Source Framework General purpose, domain-agnostic federated learning SDK that aims to create an ecosystem of developers, researchers, and data scientists.

What is Federated Learning?

Distributed Multi-Party Collaboration

Federated learning is a way to develop and validate more accurate and generalizable AI models from diverse data sources by mitigating the risk of compromising data security or privacy. It enables AI models to be built with a consortium of data providers without the data ever leaving the individual site.