Run in the Cloud

The NGC catalog provides a one-click deploy approach for setting up a Jupyter environment on Google Cloud Vertex AI, simplifying deployment so data scientists can focus on AI development.

Instructions for running a Jupyter Notebook from the NGC catalog.

Log in to the NGC catalog. Identify the deep learning framework, SDK, or AI model to deploy from the catalog, and open the product page. Select “Vertex AI.” Click “Deploy on JupyterLab.”

This will launch the JupyterLab instance on the selected infrastructure with optimal configuration, preload the software dependencies as a kernel, and download the Jupyter Notebook from the NGC catalog in essentially one click.

Run Anywhere

Jupyter Notebooks from the NGC catalog can run on GPU-powered on-prem systems, including NVIDIA DGX™, as well as on cloud instances.



Instructions for running a Jupyter Notebook from the NGC catalog.

Download the Jupyter Notebook from NGC. Make sure that your system has the requirements mentioned in the NGC resource. Upload the Jupyter Notebook inside the JupyterLab. Execute the Notebook.

Here are a few step-by-step guides on getting started with NGC’s Jupyter Notebooks: image segmentation, recommender system, medical imaging.