GeForce NOW Developer Platform

GeForce NOW Cloud Playtest

Coming soon! GeForce NOW (GFN) Cloud Playtest is the first in a set of virtual development tools built on GFN infrastructure enabling developers to manage their content on the GFN service, triage issues, and move more of their game development workflow into the cloud. These tools will allow one to upload game patches, schedule deployment, and debug issues via direct access to a game seat in the cloud. Its first feature, GFN Cloud Playtest, virtualizes all aspects of testing a pre-released game with a set of external players: game build distribution, scheduling, playing in and observing sessions are all performed via the cloud.