NVIDIA ACE for Games NVIDIA ACE is a suite of digital human technologies for middleware and game developers that powers conversational NPCs and autonomous game characters using generative AI. ACE provides ready-to-integrate cloud and on-device AI models for each aspect of digital humans—from speech to intelligence to animation.

Key Benefits State-of-the-Art Models ACE offers a full suite of AI models - from speech and translation, vision and intelligence to realistic animation and behavior built for low latency, accuracy and small memory footprint. Fine-Tuned for Roleplaying

AI models designed for efficient function calling, fast retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and instruction-tuned task execution to deliver low-latency responses with high accuracy. Simple and Flexible Deployment ACE suite of AI models are packaged via NVIDIA NIM or NVIDIA In-Game Inferencing (NVIGI) plugins for high performance deployment through the cloud or on Windows PCs.



New Experiences Powered by AI Reinvent game genres or create new ones. Use NVIDIA ACE to build autonomous and believable game characters that inhabit living breathing worlds, or create AI assistants that help gamers and give them suggestions. Autonomous Agents

KRAFTON’s inZOI features Smart Zois, AI-driven agents that plan, act and reflect on their decisions for unique character dynamics.



Autonomous Companions

KRAFTON’s PUBG introduces Co-Player Characters (CPC), AI-driven allies that communicate with natural language and act autonomously like a human teammate. Autonomous Enemies

Wemade Next’s MIR5 introduces AI-powered bosses that continuously learn from previous player tactics to adapt and provide unique fights every run.

Conversational Game Characters Dead Meat is a first of its kind murder mystery interrogation game where players can ask the suspect absolutely anything using their own words. AI Assistants Streamlabs and Inworld AI introduce an intelligent streaming assistant that serves as a producer, technical assistant and 3D sidekick.

Digital Human Platform Partners Inworld AI Inworld AI is a platform that enables AI agent experiences in games with a production-ready solution that connects a complete AI stack to your game logic for real-time data ingestion, offering a low latency, highly performant experience.

Get Started Convai Build conversational AI characters with real-time perception and action abilities. The Convai platform supports all major game engines and allows developers to build 3D spatially-aware AI characters. Get Started

NVIDIA ACE Research Generative AI Body Motion Animating realistic characters is complex and requires expertise and time. AI Body Motion generates high-quality animations from simple inputs like text prompts and pose targets, significantly streamlining the production process for game developers and animators of all levels. Get Notified Generative AI Face Rendering RTX Neural Faces is a new generative AI algorithm that allows developers to cross the uncanny valley in real time. This AI model is trained on a character dataset built from the original photographs of the model. This model then takes a rasterized face and 3D pose and generates an enhanced face in real time. Get Notified

Ethical AI NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.



For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.