NVIDIA ACE for Games
NVIDIA ACE is a suite of digital human technologies for middleware and game developers that powers conversational NPCs and autonomous game characters using generative AI. ACE provides ready-to-integrate cloud and on-device AI models for each aspect of digital humans—from speech to intelligence to animation.
Key Benefits
State-of-the-Art Models
ACE offers a full suite of AI models - from speech and translation, vision and intelligence to realistic animation and behavior built for low latency, accuracy and small memory footprint.
Fine-Tuned for Roleplaying
AI models designed for efficient function calling, fast retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and instruction-tuned task execution to deliver low-latency responses with high accuracy.
Simple and Flexible Deployment
ACE suite of AI models are packaged via NVIDIA NIM or NVIDIA In-Game Inferencing (NVIGI) plugins for high performance deployment through the cloud or on Windows PCs.
New Experiences Powered by AI
Reinvent game genres or create new ones. Use NVIDIA ACE to build autonomous and believable game characters that inhabit living breathing worlds, or create AI assistants that help gamers and give them suggestions.
Autonomous Agents
KRAFTON’s inZOI features Smart Zois, AI-driven agents that plan, act and reflect on their decisions for unique character dynamics.
Autonomous Companions
KRAFTON’s PUBG introduces Co-Player Characters (CPC), AI-driven allies that communicate with natural language and act autonomously like a human teammate.
Autonomous Enemies
Wemade Next’s MIR5 introduces AI-powered bosses that continuously learn from previous player tactics to adapt and provide unique fights every run.
Conversational Game Characters
Dead Meat is a first of its kind murder mystery interrogation game where players can ask the suspect absolutely anything using their own words.
AI Assistants
Streamlabs and Inworld AI introduce an intelligent streaming assistant that serves as a producer, technical assistant and 3D sidekick.
Get Started with NVIDIA ACE
For custom engines, the NVIGI SDK streamlines AI model deployment and integration for PC application developers.
Riva ASR
Take an audio stream as input and return a text transcript. It is NVIDIA GPU-accelerated for maximum performance and accuracy.
On-Device via NVIGI (coming soon)
Whisper ASR
Take an audio stream as input and return a text transcript. It is compatible with NVIDIA GPUs and any CPUs.
Mistral-Nemo-Minitron Family
Agentic small language models that enable better role-play, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and function calling capabilities. They come in 8B, 4B and 2B parameter models to fit your VRAM and performance requirements. The on-device models run on NVIDIA GPUs and any CPU.
Mistral-7B-Instruct
Agentic small language model that enables better role-play, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and function calling capabilities. This model works across any GPU architecture that supports ONNX Runtime and DirectML.
Nemovision-4B-Instruct
Agentic vision-language model that combines visual understanding of on-screen elements and actions and reasons for better context aware responses. The on-device models run on NVIDIA GPUs and any CPU.
On-Device via NVIGI
(coming soon)
Audio2Face-3D (Runtime)
Use AI to convert streaming audio to facial blendshapes for real-time lip-syncing and facial animations. Use our Audio2Face-3D plugin for Unreal Engine 5 alongside a configuration sample to enhance your Metahuman. Audio2Face-3D 3.0 coming April with on-device Unreal Engine 5 support.
Audio2Face-3D (Authoring)
Generate high-quality, audio-driven facial animation offline using the Autodesk Maya reference application. Utilize the Audio2Face-3D service through a simple, streamlined interface or dive in the source code to develop your own custom clients.
Digital Human Platform Partners
Inworld AI
Inworld AI is a platform that enables AI agent experiences in games with a production-ready solution that connects a complete AI stack to your game logic for real-time data ingestion, offering a low latency, highly performant experience.
Convai
Build conversational AI characters with real-time perception and action abilities. The Convai platform supports all major game engines and allows developers to build 3D spatially-aware AI characters.
NVIDIA ACE Research
Generative AI Body Motion
Animating realistic characters is complex and requires expertise and time. AI Body Motion generates high-quality animations from simple inputs like text prompts and pose targets, significantly streamlining the production process for game developers and animators of all levels.
Generative AI Face Rendering
RTX Neural Faces is a new generative AI algorithm that allows developers to cross the uncanny valley in real time. This AI model is trained on a character dataset built from the original photographs of the model. This model then takes a rasterized face and 3D pose and generates an enhanced face in real time.
More Resources
Ethical AI
NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.
For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.