The NVIDIA Indie Spotlight Game Developer Program

For over 20 years, NVIDIA has been at the forefront of building advanced GPU and gaming technologies for game developers. We’re as passionate about building technology as we are about helping game developers deliver their creative vision. With the introduction of our line of RTX GPUs and real-time ray tracing, we’re enabling game developers to add realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows to their PC gaming projects for the first time ever.

In addition to RTX, our GeForce Now cloud gaming subscription service offers a whole new way to play your favorite PC games on Mac, PC, and Android devices. The market for your game just got bigger.

It’s a great time to be a gamer, and an even better time to be an indie game developer. It’s never been easier for you to build the game of your dreams, and there are more games than ever for gamers to play. But this also means that it has become increasingly difficult for gamers to find your game.

That’s where the NVIDIA® Indie Spotlight™ Program comes in. We’ll leverage our GeForce® marketing channels to tell them about your great game. All upside. No catch.

* Please note that your NVIDIA Indie Spotlight Developer registration is not tied to your NVIDIA Developer Program account. They are separate accounts.