L4T 32.2.1

NVIDIA L4T 32.2.1 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.2.2 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

See the online L4T Development Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Kernel version 4.9

Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan Support

V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)

libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.6 Beta OpenGL ES 3.2 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.5 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.

The L4T Driver Package provides Linux kernel, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

32.2.1 Driver Details