L4T 32.2.1

NVIDIA L4T 32.2.1 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.2.2 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

See the online L4T Development Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • Kernel version 4.9
  • Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
  • Vulkan Support
  • V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
  • libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
    • RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
  • Media APIs:
    • OpenGL 4.6 Beta
    • OpenGL ES 3.2
    • OpenGL ES path extensions
    • EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
  • X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
  • X11 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

  • Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.
  • The L4T Driver Package provides Linux kernel, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
  • Sample filesystem (example provided)

32.2.1 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier and TX2 Jetson Nano and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Multimedia API Multimedia API
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

 Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

L4T Development Guide (online version)
L4T Development Guide (downloadable version)
Feature List
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide
Multimedia API Reference
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2019.3
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2018.7
L4T Jetson Xavier and TX2 R32.2.1 Lauterbach Scripts L4T Jetson Nano and TX1 R32.2.1 Lauterbach Scripts
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
Overlay to support Jetson TX2 Jetson TX2 JetPack 4.2.2 / 32.2.1 overlay_32.2.1.tbz2

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.