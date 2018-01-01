L4T 32.2
NVIDIA L4T 32.2 supports Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.2 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.
See the online L4T Development Guide for detailed documentation.
Supported Features
- Kernel version 4.9
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan Support
- V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
- libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
- RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6 Beta
- OpenGL ES 3.2
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
Vulkan Support on L4T
System Requirements
- Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.
- The L4T Driver Package provides Linux kernel, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
32.2 Driver Details
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.