Introduction - What is VNC

VNC (Virtual Network Computing) enables you to control your Jetson developer kit from another computer on the same network, by viewing and interacting with the desktop of the developer kit from the other computer. To learn more about VNC, click here .

Note:

Your Jetson developer kit and the other computer need to be on the same network. A fairly fast network connection is needed. Slower connections will degrade the desktop interaction experience.

Setup VNC server on the Jetson developer kit

Enable the VNC server to start each time you log in

If you have a Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit (running LXDE) mkdir -p ~/.config/autostart cp /usr/share/applications/vino-server.desktop ~/.config/autostart/. For all other Jetson developer kits (running GNOME) cd /usr/lib/systemd/user/graphical-session.target.wants sudo ln -s ../vino-server.service ./. Configure the VNC server gsettings set org.gnome.Vino prompt-enabled false gsettings set org.gnome.Vino require-encryption false Set a password to access the VNC server # Replace thepassword with your desired password gsettings set org.gnome.Vino authentication-methods "['vnc']" gsettings set org.gnome.Vino vnc-password $(echo -n 'thepassword'|base64) Reboot the system so that the settings take effect sudo reboot

The VNC server is only available after you have logged in to Jetson locally. If you wish VNC to be available automatically, use the system settings application on your developer kit to enable automatic login.

Connecting to VNC service from another computer

You’ll need to know the IP address of your Jetson developer kit to connect from another computer. Run the ifconfig command on your developer kit and note down the IP address assigned to eth0 interface if using ethernet, wlan0 interface if using wireless, or l4tbr0 if using the USB device mode Ethernet connection.

Windows Step 1: Download and Install VNC viewer from here Step 2: Launch the VNC viewer and type in the IP address of your developer kit Step 3: If you have configured the VNC server for authentication, provide the VNC password macOS The example below uses the Screen Sharing app included with macOS. However, any of your favourite vnc clients should work as well. Step 1. Open FInder and choose Go | Go to Folder from the menu bar.

Step 2. Enter “/System/Library/CoreServices/Applications” and click Go

Step 3. Open the app named Screen Sharing and enter the connection information. For example: username@

Step 4. Click connect.

Step 5. If you have configured the VNC server for authentication, provide the VNC password. Linux The example below is using gvncviewer, however any of your favourite vnc clients should work as well. One popular alternative is remmina. Step 1: Install gvncviewer by executing following commands: sudo apt update sudo apt install gvncviewer

Step 2: Launch gvncviewer gvncviewer

Step 3: If you have configured the VNC server for authentication, provide the VNC password