Taking Your First Picture with CSI or USB Camera

Introduction

This guide will show you how to quickly get up and running with CSI and USB cameras. By following this guide, you’ll be able to:

Start capture and preview display on the screen Take a picture and save to disk Capture a video and save to disk How to use a camera with a container



Supported Cameras

Jetson developer kits have multiple interfaces for connecting a camera, including USB, Ethernet, and MIPI CSI-2. Popular cameras are supported out of the box, and Jetson ecosystem partners support a broad portfolio of additional cameras .

Popular cameras supported out of the box include IMX219 camera modules such as Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2, the Intel Realsense and StereoLabs Zed 3D cameras, and standard USB webcams.

nvgstcapture

The examples below use nvgstcapture gstreamer application to access the camera features via the NVIDIA API. More info and commands of nvgstcapture can be found in the L4T Guide under the Multimedia section .

Start Capture and Preview display on the screen

CSI camera

For information about how to connect the ribbon cable for MIPI CSI-2 cameras, see Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide .

In order to check that the CSI camera is working, you can run the following command, which will start capture and preview display it on the screen.

nvgstcapture-1.0

This example command will rotate the image 180 degrees (vertical flip)

nvgstcapture-1.0 --orientation 2

USB Camera

You’ll need to tell nvgstcapture where to find your USB camera device (in place of the default CSI camera).

# V4L2 USB camera (where <N> is the /dev/videoN node) nvgstcapture-1.0 --camsrc=0 --cap-dev-node=<N>

Take a picture and save to disk

CSI camera

Runtime command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 Press 'j' to Capture one image. Press 'q' to exit

Automated command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 --automate --capture-auto

NOTE: Use “nvgstcapture-1.0 --help” to refer supported command line options

USB Camera

Runtime command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 --camsrc=0 --cap-dev-node=<N> (where N is the /dev/videoN Node) Press 'j' to Capture one image. Press 'q' to exit

Automated command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 --camsrc=0 --cap-dev-node=<N> --automate --capture-auto (where N is the /dev/videoN Node

NOTE: Use “nvgstcapture-1.0 --help” to refer supported command line options

Capture a video and save to disk

CSI camera

Runtime command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 Press '1' to Start recording video Press '0' to Stop recording video Press 'q' to exit



Automated command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 --mode=2 --automate --capture-aut

NOTE: Use “nvgstcapture-1.0 --help” to refer supported command line options

USB Camera

Runtime command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 --mode=2 --camsrc=0 --cap-dev-node=<N> (where N is the /dev/videoN Node) Press '1' to Start recording video Press '0' to Stop recording video Press 'q' to exit



Automated command line option

nvgstcapture-1.0 --mode=2 --camsrc=0 --cap-dev-node=<N> --automate --capture-auto (where N is the /dev/videoN Nod

NOTE: Use “nvgstcapture-1.0 --help” to refer supported command line options

Use the camera within a container

CSI camera

The commands are the same, just add this option to the command line when you launch the container with "docker run"

--volume /tmp/argus_socket:/tmp/argus_socket

USB Camera

When you launch your container with "docker run ", mount the corresponding /dev/video* device by adding the following option to the command line:

--device /dev/video0

the above assumes your V4L2 USB camera is /dev/video0

Useful resources