Introduction
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit does not have in-built Bluetooth. In order to connect a Bluetooth audio device to the developer kit, you will need to use a USB Bluetooth adapter.
Follow below steps to enable Bluetooth audio on the developer kit.
Bluetooth adapter requirements
The Bluetooth adapter has to support the Linux operating system and you need to have access to the driver for the Bluetooth adapter.
Connecting Bluetooth Audio
- Install any drivers required by the Bluetooth adapter on the developer kit. Follow the instructions from the Bluetooth adapter manufacturer.
You might have to reboot the developer kit after the driver is installed in order for the system to enable it
- Connect the Bluetooth adapter (if you had not connected it during the driver installation)
-
Navigate to this file:
|
-
Use a text editor to change this line…
|
…to this:
|
I.e., delete the
‑‑noplugin switch and all of its values.
-
Enter these commands in the terminal to update the package list and install the pulse audio package:
|
-
Enter this command to reboot the Jetson device:
|
- When the reboot is complete, pair and connect any Bluetooth headset through
LXPanel Menu -> Preferences -> Bluetooth Manager