Introduction

Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit does not have in-built Bluetooth. In order to connect a Bluetooth audio device to the developer kit, you will need to use a USB Bluetooth adapter.

Follow below steps to enable Bluetooth audio on the developer kit.

Bluetooth adapter requirements

The Bluetooth adapter has to support the Linux operating system and you need to have access to the driver for the Bluetooth adapter.

Connecting Bluetooth Audio

Install any drivers required by the Bluetooth adapter on the developer kit. Follow the instructions from the Bluetooth adapter manufacturer.

You might have to reboot the developer kit after the driver is installed in order for the system to enable it

Connect the Bluetooth adapter (if you had not connected it during the driver installation)

Navigate to this file:



/lib/systemd/system/bluetooth.service.d/nv-bluetooth-service.conf

Use a text editor to change this line…



ExecStart=/usr/lib/bluetooth/bluetoothd -d --noplugin=audio,a2dp,avrcp



…to this:



ExecStart=/usr/lib/bluetooth/bluetoothd -d

I.e., delete the ‑‑noplugin switch and all of its values.



Enter these commands in the terminal to update the package list and install the pulse audio package:



$ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install pulseaudio-module-bluetooth

Enter this command to reboot the Jetson device:



$ sudo reboot

When the reboot is complete, pair and connect any Bluetooth headset through

LXPanel Menu -> Preferences -> Bluetooth Manager