Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.2

Archived 11/10/2015: Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.2 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Jetson TK1 Development Pack, please visit Jetson TK1 Development Pack.

Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.2 supports the latest L4T r21.4 package (automatically flash your Jetson TK1) and includes the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson TK1 platform. The package contains CUDA 6.5 toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (L4T Jetson TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.0, Tegra System Profiler 2.3 and PerfKit 4.4.3), OpenCV 2.4.10.1 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11 with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1.

We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future versions of JetPack TK1. A feedback form is available here.

Please following the available guide to Download and Install JetPack TK1.

Release Highlights:

