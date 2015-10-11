Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.2
Archived 11/10/2015: Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.2 is no longer supported.
For the latest version of Jetson TK1 Development Pack, please visit Jetson TK1 Development Pack.
1.2 (L4T r21.4)
Jetson TK1 Development Pack 1.2 supports the latest L4T r21.4 package (automatically flash your Jetson TK1) and includes the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson TK1 platform. The package contains CUDA 6.5 toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (L4T Jetson TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.0, Tegra System Profiler 2.3 and PerfKit 4.4.3), OpenCV 2.4.10.1 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11 with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1.
We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future versions of JetPack TK1. A feedback form is available here.
Please following the available guide to Download and Install JetPack TK1.
Download Install Guide Documentation
Release Highlights:
- Ubuntu 14.04 host set up support
-
NVIDIA Jetson TK1 board support
Set up the NVIDIA Jetson TK1 board using the included Linux For Tegra r21.4 image.
- Linux kernel 3.10.40, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu 14.04
- Updated support for CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TK1 cross-development support
- Updated support for CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for L4T Rel 21.4
- Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.0 for Linux for Tegra
- Tegra System Profiler 2.3 (Beta) for Linux for Tegra
- PerfKit 4.4.3 for Linux for Tegra
- GameWorks Samples 2.11 with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenCV 2.4.10.1 support
Learn more about JetPack TK1 1.2
- JetPack TK1 release notes.
- Read our guide to Download and Install JetPack TK1.
- Read Jetson TK1 DevKit product page.
- Read Jetson TK1 DevKit support page.
Product Features
JetPack TK1 includes host (Ubuntu Desktop) and target (Jetson TK1) development tools, APIs and packages (OS images, tools, APIs, middleware, samples, documentation) for developing with NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 on the NVIDIA Jetson TK1 platform.
OS Images
- A sample file system derived from Ubuntu for Jetson TK1
Libraries
- CUDA Toolkit for Host (Ubuntu with TK1 cross-development support)
- CUDA Toolkit for Jetson TK1 on L4T
- OpenCV 2.4.10.1
Developer Tools
-
Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.0 for Linux For Tegra
A console-grade tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL 4.3, OpenGL 4.4, and OpenGL 4.5 enabling game and graphics developers to get the most out of Tegra K1.
-
Tegra System Profiler 2.3 (Beta) for Linux For Tegra
A multi-core CPU sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance.
-
PerfKit 4.4.3 for Linux For Tegra
A comprehensive suite of performance tools to help debug and profile OpenGL applications.
Samples
Documentation
- Jetson TK1 Documentation
- JetPack TK1 Documentation
System Requirements
Supported Host Operating Systems:
- Ubuntu Linux x64 (v12.04, v14.04)
- Note that at least 10GB of disk space is needed for the complete installation of JetPack TK1.
Target Platform Requirements:
- Jetson TK1 DevKit, equipped with the NVIDIA Tegra TK1 processor
- Developer system, cabled as follows:
- Serial cable plugged into the serial port J1A2 UART4 on the target, connected to your Linux host directly or through a serial-to-USB converter. (This is needed to setup a serial console on the Linux host.)
- USB Micro-B cable connecting Jetson TK1 (J1E1 USB0) to your Linux host for flashing.
- (Not included in the developer kit) To connect USB peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, and [optional] USB/Ethernet adapter (for network connection), a USB hub could be connected to the working USB port (J1C2 USB2) on the Jetson TK1 system.
- An HDMI cable plugged into "J1C1 HDMI1" on the target, which is connected to an external HDMI display.
- An Ethernet cable plugged into the J1D1 on-board Ethernet port.
Support
We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future releases of JetPack TK1. A feedback form is available here.
To access older versions of JetPack TK1, please visit JetPack TK1 Archive.