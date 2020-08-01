Jetson Linux


NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.6.2

Jetson Linux 35.6.2 is the latest production quality release for JetPack 5.1.5. It includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

This release supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier production modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer kit.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 35.6.2 is part of JetPack 5.1.5 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

  • Minor CVEs and bug fixes
Jetson Linux Sources are now available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Linux page. Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide .

Vulkan Support on L4T

Downloads and Links

Jetson Orin modules and developer kit Jetson Xavier modules and developer kits
Drivers Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem
Sources Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Sensor Processing Engine Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide

Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)

Software License Agreement
Jetson Linux API Reference (formerly named Multimedia API Reference)
nvbuf_utils to NvUtils Migration Guide
Tools
Bringup Framework
Bootlin Toolchain gcc 9.3
Bootlin Toolchain Sources, 2020.08-1
OTA Tools
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics

Additional Files

File Supported hardware Supported Software Description
overlay_mb1bct_35.x.tbz2 Jetson AGX Xavier JetPack 5.1+ / Jetson Linux 35.2.1+ This overlay fixes a probably boot issue in corner cases because of QSPI read timing not have sufficient margins to cover process, voltage, and temperature variations

To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.