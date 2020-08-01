Jetson Linux
NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.
NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.6.2
Jetson Linux 35.6.2 is the latest production quality release for JetPack 5.1.5. It includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.
This release supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier production modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer kit.
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Features
Jetson Linux 35.6.2 is part of JetPack 5.1.5 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)
- Minor CVEs and bug fixes
Vulkan Support on L4T
Downloads and Links
Additional Files
|File
|Supported hardware
|Supported Software
|Description
|overlay_mb1bct_35.x.tbz2
|Jetson AGX Xavier
|JetPack 5.1+ / Jetson Linux 35.2.1+
|This overlay fixes a probably boot issue in corner cases because of QSPI read timing not have sufficient margins to cover process, voltage, and temperature variations
To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.