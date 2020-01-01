JetPack SDK 4.4 archive

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. All Jetson modules and developer kits are supported by JetPack SDK.

JetPack SDK includes the latest Linux Driver Package (L4T) with Linux operating system and CUDA-X accelerated libraries and APIs for Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Accelerated Computing and Multimedia. It also includes samples, documentation, and developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and supports higher level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics and Isaac for robotics.