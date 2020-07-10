NVIDIA OptiX™ Legacy Downloads
This page provides downloads for all previous versions of OptiX SDK
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.7 - (Windows, Linux and ARM)
Release Notes (90KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA 530.41 driver or newer.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.7 (March 2023)
The OptiX 7.7 adds support for Displacement Micromaps (DMMs) that provide hardware accelerated displacement for triangle mesh geometry. DMMs are supported on GPUs with RTCores and accelerated in hardware on the new Ada Lovelace generation of GPUs. Cubic curves can now be specified with a Bezier basis, and we introduce support for quadratic B-Spline ribbons (curves with a flat cross-section). The denoiser now supports temporal denoising in conjunction with 2x upscaling.
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.6 - (Windows, Linux)
Release Notes (90KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA 522.25 driver or newer.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.6 (October 2022)
The OptiX 7.6 SDK adds support for Opacity Micromaps (OMMs) which provide hardware accelerated alpha mask checks for triangle mesh geometry. OptiX 7.6 OMMs leverage the new Ada Lovelace generation of GPUs to provide hardware acceleration of OMMs, while previous generations are supported through an optimized software implementation.
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.5 - (Windows, Linux and ARM)
Release Notes (90KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA 515.48 driver or newer.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.5 (June 2022)
- AI Upscaling in the Denoiser
- BVH Viewer support in Nsight
- Symbolic Debugging Support
- A new Sphere primitive
- An update to our Demand Loading Library
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.4.0 - (Windows, Linux and ARM)
Release Notes (90KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R495.89 driver or newer. You may need a Beta Driver for certain operating systems..
OptiX 7.4 includes support for parallel compilation, temporal denoising of arbitrary values, improvements to the demand loading library, enhancements to ray paloads, Catmull-Rom curves, and decreased memory for curves.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.4 (Nov 2021)
- Parallel compilation
- Temporal denoising of arbitrary values
- Improvements to the demand loading library
- Enhancements to ray payloads
- Catmull-Rom curves
- Improved memory usage with the OptiX curve primitive
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.3.0 - (Windows, Linux and Arm)
Release Notes (119KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R465.84 driver or newer. You may need a Beta Driver for certain operating systems..
OptiX 7.3 introduces performance improvements, new denoiser modes and asynchronous processing in the OptiX demand loading library.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.3 (Apr 2021)
- Added support for temporal denoising
- Improved performance of the OptiX Curves primitive
- The OptiX Demand Loading library is now fully asynchronous, with sparse texture tiles loaded in the background by multiple CPU threads while OptiX kernels execute on the GPU
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.2.0 - (Windows and Linux)
Release Notes (119KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R456.71 driver or newer for Windows and 455.28 or newer for Linux..
OptiX 7.2.0 introduces: support for module specializations for runtime feature toggles, Arbitrary Output Variable (AOV) denoising for increased flexibility, improved error checking and debugging for an enhanced developer experience, as well as source libraries and sample code to support demand loading of rendering data.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.2.0 (Oct 2020)
- Specialization is a powerful new feature that allows renderers to maintain generality while increasing performance on specific use cases. The OptiX compiler is leveraged to fold constant values and elide complex code that is not required by a particular scene setup.
- OptiX 7.2 adds the ability to denoise multiple AOV layers simultaneously along with the color image in a single denoising pass.
- Validation mode, when turned on, enables extra safety checks when starting or debugging an OptiX application. For example, it enables debug exceptions automatically, and checks the CUDA stream status for every API call.
- Demand loading source library enables textures to be loaded on demand, which greatly reduces memory requirements, start-up time, and disk I/O compared to preloading textures.
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.1 - (Windows and Linux)
Release Notes (119KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7 DevBlog
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R450 driver or newer. You may need a Beta Driver for certain operating systems.
OptiX 7.1.0 includes support for curve primitives, improved denoising, upgraded debugging utilities, performance improvements and bug fixes.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.1.0 (June 2020)
- Added curves as a new type of geometric primitive
- Denoiser improvements
- Increase instancing limits
- Several new device exceptions were added to catch common errors
- Fixed support in optix headers for cuda runtime compilation using nvrtc
- Enable compaction support for acceleration structures on non-RTX GPUs
- OptiX will attempt to reset a corrupted compile disk cache
- Improved timeline markings in Nsight Compute
- Fixed a crash on non-RTX GPUs when rendering with a refit IAS
- Six new SDK samples.
Download OptiX™ SDK 7.0 - (Windows and Linux)
Release Notes (90KB, PDF)
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R435.80 driver or newer. You may need a Beta Driver for certain operating systems.
OptiX 7 introduces a new low-level CUDA-centric API giving application developers direct control of memory, compilation, and launches while maintaining the programming model and shader types. It also includes a library that provides helper functions to load textures on demand.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 7.0.0 (Aug 2019)
- No host state is maintained. Scene graphs, materials, etc., are managed by the application rather than by OptiX
- GPU memory is managed by the application using CUDA. (No OptiX buffers or variables)
- GPU launches are explicit and asynchronous using CUDA streams
- Shader compilation is explicit (Similar to DXR or Vulkan)
- All host functions are thread-safe
- Source code for demand loading library is included and designed for direct inclusion in production applications
- Multi-GPU operation is managed by the application
- OptiX AI denoiser no longer requires redistribution of cuDNN (included in the driver)
- New disk caching features offer flexibility for production environments
- Improved PTX handling (extended instruction set)
- Improved build times (3x to 4x faster on average)
- Hit shaders can access triangle vertex data, motion blur data, and the transformation stack
- Nsight Compute 2019.4 & NsightVSE 2019.3 Debugger OptiX application profiling support [Coming Soon]
- OptiX RTCore modules are identified
- All public OptiX module and Application/User kernels called by OptiX are visible
- NsightVSE can set breakpoints, inspect GPU state, and debug with expected run control through application code
Download OptiX™ SDK 6.5 - (Windows and Linux)
Release Notes (91KB, PDF)
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R435.80 driver or newer. You may need a Beta Driver for certain operating systems.
The 6.5.0 release of the OptiX SDK introduces many performance improvements and extended functionality. cuDNN is no longer required to use the OptiX Denoiser and all required files are shipped with the driver. The introduction of demand loaded buffers allows faster startup times by permitting launch calls before all textures are loaded and the ability to render scenes with very large texture sets by loading the required textures and mipmap levels to the device as needed. Support for Nsight tools has also been added in this release.
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 6.5.0 (Aug 2019)
- OptiX AI denoiser no longer requires redistribution of cuDNN
- New disk caching features offer flexibility for production environments
- Improved PTX handling (extended instruction set)
- Improved build times (3x to 4x faster on average)
- Hit shaders can access triangle vertex data, motion blur data, and the transformation stack
- Introduction of demand loaded buffers and textures
- Decreases memory requirements of large texture sets by only loading required textures
- Time to first pixel is greatly reduced
- Two new samples included to demonstrate best practices
- Nsight Compute 2019.4 & NsightVSE 2019.3 Debugger OptiX application profiling support
- OptiX driver modules are identified
- All public OptiX modules and Application/User kernels called by OptiX are visible
- NsightVSE can set breakpoints, inspect GPU state, and debug with expected run control through application code
Download OptiX SDK 6.0
The much anticipated OptiX 6 SDK release brings a giant leap in performance. This new release lets developers take advantage of the new RT Cores in Turing GPUs. RT Cores accelerate Bounding Volume Hierarchy (BVH) traversal and ray/triangle intersection testing (ray casting) functions. This version also takes advantage of Tensor Cores present on Volta and Turing GPUs to accelerate the OptiX AI Denoiser. To download, you must be a member of NVIDIA Developer - DesignWorks.
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (PDF)Note: For the OSX versions please use 5.1.2 (Power9) or 5.0.1(Mac OSX) available lower on this page
ChangeLog
Please see release notes for details
- OptiX 6.0.0 fully implements RTX acceleration including:
- Support for RT Cores on Turing RTX GPUs.
- Separate compilation of shaders for faster startup times and updates.
- RTX acceleration is supported on Maxwell and newer GPUs but require Turing GPUs for RT Core acceleration.
- Multi-GPU support for scaling performance across GPUs, Mixing GPUs with RT Cores and without RT Cores is not supported.
- Support for scaling texture memory across NVLink connected GPUs.
- Triangle API with motion blur and attribute programs.
- rtTrace from bindless callable programs.
- Turing-specific optimizations for the OptiX AI denoiser.
- Set the stack size by providing the Trace depth.
- Take advantage of hardware-accelerated 8-bit mask.
- General stability improvements.
Important Notes:
- We recommend you use the optixGeometryTriangles examples to get started with the Triangle API
- Minimum driver required is R418
Download OptiX SDK 5.1.2 for Power9 (v.5.1.2)
Download OptiX SDK 5.1.1
OptiX 5 SDK release is an important milestone in the evolution of OptiX, featuring built-in support for motion blur, and a deep-learning based denoiser. Version 5.0 maintains compatibility with your existing applications and provides the same easy to use API for which OptiX is known. To download, you must be a member of NVIDIA Developer - DesignWorks.
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (PDF)Note: For the OSX versions please use 5.0.1 available in the OptiX Legacy Downloads
ChangeLog
Please see release notes for details
- Fixed visible artifacts due to a bug in the tiling code
- Fixed error when resizing denoiser window (-4711 error)
- Fixed few issues that caused denoiser to use too much memory
Please note that the OptiX 5.1.1 SDK does not support Turing.
Download OptiX SDK 5.1
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
ChangeLog
- Build time improvements for scenes with many instances
- Shader compile time improvements
- Added disk caching for compiled shaders to improve start up time
- Added HDR support for the OptiX AI-Accelerated Denoiser
- Improved profiling and debugging by propagating source code line numbers to final binaries
- New MDL sample demonstrating custom BSDFs
Download OptiX SDK 5.0.1
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
ChangeLog
- Fixes and enhancements to the AI denoiser integration
- Fixed crash when using peer to peer access in WDDM mode
- OptiX sample application improvements
Download OptiX SDK 5.0
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
ChangeLog
- New AI-Accelerated Denoiser
- Support for Volta class GPUs has been added.
- Support for motion blur by enabling motion data for Transform and Geometry nodes
- Improved startup time and general performance improvements
- Two new samples demonstrate how the NVIDIA Material Definition Language (MDL) can be used with OptiX
Download OptiX SDK 4.1.1
OptiX 4 is also now free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications. To download, you must be a member of NVIDIA Developer - DesignWorks.
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
ChangeLog
- Reduced host memory usage for scenes with large numbers of geometry instances.
- Fixed a bug where the primitive index offset was ignored if a GeometryGroup only contained a single GeometryInstance.
- Fixed a bug in Optix Prime where the least significant bit of the floating point hit distance could be non deterministic for some triangles in a scene, depending on their location in the Bvh.
- Changed all Optix Prime SDK samples to use CUDA context by default.
- Fix for scene creation time when sharing Material across many GeometryInstances.
- Fixed a memory leak on GL interop buffer destroy
- Fixed an issue where the CUDA compute cache would sometimes not kick in, causing longer compile times.
- Updated installer framework to avoid security problem at installation time of the SDK.
Download OptiX SDK 4.1.0
OptiX 4 is also now free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications. To download, you must be a member of NVIDIA Developer - DesignWorks.
Windows 7 and higher, 64-bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
ChangeLog
- Support for CUDA 8.0
- Support for Visual Studio 2015 when building the SDK
- Various bug fixes, including more robust handling of complex node graph changes
- Better kernel performance in some cases
- The OptiX headers are now compatible with NVRTC, the runtime compilation library shipping with CUDA (read more)
Download OptiX SDK 4.0.3
OptiX 4 is also now free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications.
Windows 7 and higher, 64bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
Changelog
- Changed all Optix Prime SDK samples to use CUDA context by default.
- Fixed a memory leak on GL interop buffer destroy
- Updated installer framework to avoid security problem at installation time of the SDK.
Download OptiX SDK 4.0.2
OptiX 4 is also now free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications.
Windows 7 and higher, 64bit
Release Notes (615KB, PDF)
Changelog
- New EULA, now permitting unfettered use of OptiX in commercial applications
- [OptiX and Prime] Fixed several issues that could lead to failures when using TRBVH with large scenes
- Fixed an issue that could lead to unnecessary BVH rebuilds when calling rtContextSetEntryPointCount or rtContextSetRayTypeCount without changing the value
- Fixed an issue that could lead to compilation errors when using atomics of different types in a single program
- Reduced the memory requirements for TRBVH
- Improved robustness when using multiple OptiX contexts
- [Prime] Fixed an issue where in some out-of-memory situations RT_ERROR_UNKNOWN would be returned instead of RTP_ERROR_MEMORY_ALLOCATION_FAILED
Download OptiX SDK 4.0.1
OptiX 4 is also now free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications.
Windows 7 and higher, 64bit
Release Notes (453KB, PDF)
Changelog
- New EULA, now permitting unfettered use of OptiX in commercial applications
- Fixed an “invalid device function” error when running on Pascal GPUs in some cases
- Fixed an issue where certain modifications to the node graph could trigger an assertion
- Fixed an issue with the CPU fallback of TRBVH
- Fixed an issue that could lead to corrupt output when using 3D launches
- Fixed a performance issue when using instancing in OptiX Prime on Windows
- Improved compile times when OptiX exceptions are enabled
- Improved various error messages
- Added handling of half formats to rtuGetSizeForRTformat
- Fixed the default buffer size in primeMultiBuffering sample
Download OptiX SDK 4.0.0
Windows 7 and higher, 64bit
Release Notes (504KB, PDF)
Changelog
- Support for Pascal class GPUs
- Memory scaling across NVLINK. With multiple NVLINK-capable GPUs in the system, OptiX 4.0 is able to automatically and transparently combine their memory, so applications can fit larger scenes.
- Compiled kernels are now cached in memory, which helps avoid repeated recompiles.
- Heterogeneous multi-GPU support. OptiX 4.0 can take advantage of multiple GPUs in a system even if they are not of the same architecture.
- Improved error checking and validation.
- rtBufferMapEx now implements all map modes, including RT_BUFFER_MAP_WRITE_DISCARD which helps avoid unnecessary device-to-host copies.
- Streamlined the SDK samples by reducing their number, reducing code complexity, and increasing focus.
- Improved performance with large node graphs.
- Improved compile times.
- Reduced host overhead for dynamic scenes.
- Significant performance improvements for local progressive rendering.
- CUDA interop improvements, including the ability to interop with both the Runtime and the Driver API.
- Improved kernel runtime and compile time performance over 3.9 in many cases. Reduced host overhead compared to 3.9 in most scenarios.
- Support for Fermi class GPUs has been removed.
- The following functions have been deprecated: rtAccelerationGetDataSize, rtAccelerationGetData, rtAccelerationSetData, rtAccelerationGetTraverser, rtAccelerationSetTraverser, rtBufferCreateForCUDA, rtContextCompile, rtGeometryIsDirty, rtGeometryMarkDirty.
- Some acceleration structure builder mappings and properties have changed. Please refer to the reference documentation for details.
- Support for automatic paging of data from system memory has been removed..
- rtContextSetPrintBufferSize must be called before the first launch to take effect..
- Stricter validation of user programs. Uninitialized variables in OptiX programs are not allowed, except float, int, uint, programID, and user types. Type checking is stricter. Writing to attributes outside of an rtPotentialIntersection/rtReportIntersection pair now causes an error.
- Cancelling long running operations with rtContextSetTimeoutCallback is currently not implemented.
- rtVariableGetAnnotation is currently not implemented and will return an empty string.
- DirectX interop support has been removed.
- The integer encoding of the OptiX version returned by rtGetVersion now includes an extra digit for minor and bugfix versions.
- The rtBufferSetDevicePointer and rtBufferGetDevicePointer interfaces have been modified. Please refer to the reference documentation.
- rtBufferGetGLBOId and rtTextureSamplerGetGLImageId now return RT_SUCCESS instead of RT_INVALID_VALUE (in addition to setting the output ID to zero) when called on a non-GL buffer/sampler.
Download OptiX 3.9.2
- Windows 7 and higher, 64bit (155MB, EXE)
- Linux (279MB, SH)
- Mac OSX 10.9 or higher (576MB, DMG)
- Release Notes (504KB, PDF)
Changelog
- Fixed an issue where certain node graph configurations could lead to internal errors being reported.
- Fixed too high memory consumption in some cases when using TRBVH which could lead to out of memory errors for modestly large models.
- Updated installer framework to avoid security problem at installation time of the SDK.
Download OptiX 3.9.1
- Windows 7 and higher, 64bit (155MB, EXE)
- Linux (279MB, SH)
- Mac OSX 10.9 or higher (576MB, DMG)
- Release Notes (504KB, PDF)
Changelog
- Added support for Pascal GPU architectures.
- Improved performance with large node graphs.
- Improved compile times.
- Reduced host overhead for dynamic scenes.
- Many compiler bug fixes and robustness improvements.
- Fixed an issue with buffer loads accessing different buffers based on a condition.
- Fixed rtBufferGetPointer incorrectly interpreting its device number argument.
- Fixed an issue with switching between non-triangle and triangle geometry for Trbvh accelerations.
- Fixed an issue with mipped/cubed/layered textures.
- Fixed an issue where using Trbvh could lead to missing geometry.
- Fixed an issue where using Trbvh could lead to crashes.
- Improved robustness to NaNs and Infs in geometry input for Trbvh.
- Fixed a rare case of VCA server versions not being detected correctly.
- Fixed trace captures with OpenGL half float textures.
- Prime: Fixed an issue with handling very large scenes.
Download OptiX 3.9
- Windows 7 and higher, 64bit (163MB, EXE)
- Linux (303MB, SH)
- Mac OSX 10.9 or higher (1009MB, DMG)
- Release Notes (504KB, PDF)
Changelog
- CUDA 7.5 Toolkit support.
- Trbvh builds are now twice as fast in OptiX.
- Faster ray tracing of massive models in both OptiX and OptiX Prime.
- Access to new texture types available in CUDA 7.5 including MIP-mapped textures, cube textures, and layered textures via gather and fetch.
- Support for anisotropic texture filtering.
- Support for half float textures.
- Reduced CPU overhead for very large node graphs.
- Prime now supports a watertight ray-triangle intersection mode for improved robustness.
- Added new dynamicGeometry sample that illustrates performance alternatives for rigid body motion with large node graphs.
- OpenGL interop now supports GL_SRGB8 and GL_SRGB8_ALPHA8 modes.
- Improvements to compile times up to 7x of very large user code when using R358 or later drivers on Maxwell GPUs.
Download OptiX 3.8
- Windows 7 and higher, 64bit (112MB, EXE)
- Linux (205MB, RUN)
- Mac OSX 10.9 or higher (394MB, DMG)
- Release Notes (500KB, PDF)
Changelog
- VCA Support
- Progressive API
- Stream buffer API
- CUDA 7.0 support
- First class Trbvh support as default builder in OptiX samples
Download OptiX 3.7
- Windows 7 and higher, 64bit (96MB, EXE)
- Linux (186MB, RUN)
- Mac OSX 10.9 or higher (329MB, DMG)
- Release Notes (458KB, PDF)
Changelog
- Instancing in OptiX Prime
- Visual Studio 2013 support