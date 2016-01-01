DesignWorks December 2016 Release is now available!

Get the latest SDK and tools designed for developers creating professional graphics, advanced rendering, video processing, material design, 3D printing and virtual reality applications. We are excited to share a comprehensive update of our innovative and industry leading SDKs and tools for the DesignWorks December 2016 release.

New SDK releases

Video Codec SDK 7.1

OptiX 4.0.2 now available free for commercial-use

Iray SDK 2016.3

MDL SDK 2016.3

GVDB Sparse Volumes SDK Open Beta

NVWMI for 375 drivers

Capture SDK 6.0

New Developer Tool releases

Linux Graphics Debugger 2.0

Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2

OptiX is now free for commercial-use OptiX is now entirely free for use within any application (including commercial distribution). Version 4.0 is a complete re-implementation and re-architected update of the OptiX API. This release adds DGX-1 and NVLink support and lays the foundation for improved performance and multi-GPU scaling. Get OptiX 4.0.2 now! Download OptiX 4.0.2

Video Codec SDK 7.1 The Video Codec SDK is a comprehensive set of APIs for hardware accelerated video encode and decode on Windows and Linux. The SDK includes complete set of high-performance tools, samples and documentation. Release 7.1 brings H.264 ME only mode enhancements, H.264 Temporal AQ quality improvements and various bug fixes. NVIDIA GPU hardware accelerated video encoding and decoding are now also natively supported in FFmpeg and libav through the integration of the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK. Download Video Codec SDK 7.1

Sign up for GVDB Sparse Volumes SDK Open Beta Designed to accelerate large scale volumetric datasets, NVIDIA GVDB Sparse Volumes SDK was developed to take advantage of GPU cores, which are ideally suited for parallel processing huge numbers of voxels. With code samples for 3D Printing, motion picture visual effects and scientific simulations, we invite everyone working with volumetric data to join our open Beta program. Leading up to our release next year, we will continue to enhance the SDK with new operations such as solid voxelization, multi-channel computation, and OpenGL integration. The Beta is now available for Windows and Linux platforms. Sign up for open beta

Iray SDK 2016.3 The 2016.3 release of Iray SDK adds support for MDL Archives, faster scene updates for Iray Photoreal and a batch mode for Iray Interactive. MDL Archives is a new container format that provides a way of combining a set of MDL packages and modules, as well as resources like textures, into a single file. This allows for easier deployment and versioning. Iray SDK 2016.3 will be availble from our SDK partner providers MiGenius and Lightworks in early December. Learn more

MDL SDK 2016.3 The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools to integrate NVIDIA material definition language (MDL) support into rendering applications. It contains components for loading, inspecting, editing of material definitions as well as compiling MDL functions to GLSL, PTX and LLVM-IR. The 2016.3 release of MDL SDK adds support for MDL Archives, a new container format that provides a way of combining a set of MDL packages and modules, as well as resources like textures, into a single file. MDL SDK 2016.3 will be available in early December. Sign up for access! Learn more

Linux Graphics Debugger 2.0 Linux Graphics Debugger is a 3D graphics development tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL 4.x on Linux. It enables professional graphics developers to get the most out of their NVIDIA Quadro and GeForce GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions. Release 2.0 brings frame debugging and profiling support to the NVIDIA Pascal GPU family and a new Range Profiler to view how your application utilizes the GPU. Now available for download under NVIDIA DesignWorks. Download Linux Graphics Debugger

Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 is now available for download! This release added features for virtual reality application developers, including Oculus SDK and OpenGL Multicast support as well as a dedicated VR Inspector view. Vulkan API support has been added and Direct3D 12 support has been extended. We introduced the Range Profiler as well as expanded compute and graphics debugging features, including support for long lived variables, FP16 datatype, and the NVIDIA Pascal GPU family. Download Nsight Visual Studio Edition

NVWMI for 375 display drivers NVIDIA Enterprise Management Toolkit called NVWMI lets IT administrators create scripts and programs for many administrative tasks and functions such as configuring GPU settings, retrieving GPU information, and performing automated tasks. The latest version (2.29) adds support for the newly released 375 series display drivers for NVIDIA Quadro GPU cards. Learn more and download