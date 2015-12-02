NVIDIA IRAY SDK

The NVIDIA Iray SDK provides a state of the art, yet easy to implement, photorealistic rendering solution with a robust C++ API for seamless integration into 3D applications and/or creating powerful client/server applications.

The Iray SDK provides a comprehensive C++ API for integration and customization tasks. Designed for efficiency and ease of use, the API provides a single access point to the C++ software libraries, which can be dynamically loaded and linked to visualization applications at runtime in order to integrate Iray rendering technology.

Iray provides multiple rendering modes addressing a spectrum of use cases requiring realtime and interactive feedback to physically based, photorealistic visualizations and lighting simulations. Iray is used in a wide array of industries to give designers the ability to quickly create photorealistic studies of their work, and speed their products to market.

Learn more about Iray