NVIDIA Windows Management Instrumentation SDK

Use Microsoft Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) to remotely control NVIDIA Quadro, GRID and NVS GPUs.

Join the NVIDIA Developer Program Get access to the latest software releases and tools and receive notifications and invites to join special developer events, early access programs and educational webinars. The program is free-to-join and open to all developers. Sign up now!

NVIDIA Enterprise Management Toolkit called NVWMI lets IT administrators create scripts and programs for many administrative tasks and functions such as configuring GPU settings, retrieving GPU information, and performing automated tasks. The features of NVWMI operate across networks making it extremely powerful for remote administration and configuration of NVIDIA professional GPUs in Windows machines (virtual or physical) on corporate networks. The NVWMI SDK includes documentation and code samples demonstrating coding techniques for using NVWMI.

What's new in NVWMI 2.29 The minimum required NVIDIA Display Driver version is 368.39. Implemented dithering control in the Display class. The following new properties are supported: Display::ditherState Display::ditherBits Display::ditherMode

Implemented Display::setDither method.

This method changes dithering parameters.

This method changes dithering parameters. Implemented DisplayManager::saveCustomTimings method.

This method saves custom timings in an XML file. The timings are compatible with the NVIDIA Control Panel.

This method saves custom timings in an XML file. The timings are compatible with the NVIDIA Control Panel. Implemented DisplayManager::loadCustomTimings method for loading custom timings. Read NVWMI 2.29 release notes for more details

Download NVWMI 2.29

To download, you must be a member of NVIDIA Developer - DesignWorks.

Step 1: Obtain NVIDIA NVWMI Toolkit Standalone Installer NVWMI is also available as part of the display driver package. Use this standalone version if you need to update NVWMI independently, without updating the NVIDIA Display Driver. Minimum required NVIDIA Display Driver version is 368.39. By clicking the "Agree & Download" button below, you are confirming that you have read and agree to be bound by the License For Customer Use of NVIDIA Software for use of the driver. The driver will begin downloading immediately after clicking on the "Agree & Download" button below. Standalone

Agree & Download

Step 2: Obtain NVIDIA NVWMI SDK Package The NVWMI SDK is a collection of code samples that demonstrate the use of NVWMI. By clicking the "Agree & Download" button below, you are confirming that you have read and agree to be bound by the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER KITS, SAMPLES AND TOOLS LICENSE AGREEMENT for use of the SDK package. The download will begin immediately after clicking on the "Agree & Download" button below. SDK

Agree & Download

To access older versions of the NVWMI Toolit standalone installers, visit the NVWMI Toolkit Standalone Archive page.

Key Features of NVWMI Enumerate, query, and configure NVIDIA® Mosaic™ or individual displays.

Save and apply state related to Display, nView, 3D Settings, and Application Profiles.

Query system information such as driver version, firmware version, and VBIOS version.

Enumerate and query NVIDIA GPUs, Boards, Thermal Probes, and Coolers.

Set event notifications related to Cooler and Thermal Probes.

Performance counters to monitor the state of NVIDIA hardware in real-time. Operating System Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32 and 64 bit) Dependencies Supported GPUs

Windows Quadro Display drivers 368.39 or newer Development Environment Windows: Visual Studio 2010/2013/2015 Supported languages Scripting: VBScript or PowerShell

Programming: C++/C#/Visual Basic .NET

NVWMI Usage

NVWMI can be used in Virtual Machine mode on NVIDIA GRID

NVWMI can be used from the following clients*: The WMI command line tool, wmic.exe WMI Scripting APIs such as PowerShell and VBScript Applications developed in C++, C#, .NET Framework or Visual Basic .NET * See MSDN article Using WMI for recommendations on selecting a language for NVWMI client implementation

NVWMI provides performance counters with information about the state of NVIDIA hardware in real-time. Performance counters are accessible using standard OS tools such as Microsoft Performance Monitor or programmatically.

Control and monitor QuadroSync implementation using NVWMI.

Image Courtesy of BARCO/ElbitSystems – 4k cluster

Supported GPUs

Quadro Series: P6000, P5000, M6000, M5000, M4000, M2000, M5500, M5000M, M4000M, M3000M, M2000M, M1000M, M600M, M500M, K6000, K5000, K4000, K2000D, K2000, K1200, K620, K600, K420, K5100M, K4100M, K3100M, K2100M, K1100M, K610M, K510M, K5000M, K4000M, K3000M, K2000M, K1000M, K500M, FX 5800, FX 580, FX 570, FX 5600, FX 4800, FX 4700 X2, FX 4600, FX 380 Low Profile, FX 3800, FX 380, FX 3700, FX 370, FX 3450, FX 1800, FX 1700, FX 1800M, FX 880M, FX 380M, CX, 7000, 6000, 5000, 4000 for Mac, 4000, 2000D, 2000, 600, 410, 400 NVS Series: NVS 810, NVS 510, NVS 450, NVS 420, NVS 315, NVS 310, NVS 300, NVS 295, NVS 290 Tesla Series: P100, P40, P4, M60, M6, M40, M4, K80 Quadro Plex Series: S Series, Model IV, D Series, 7000

Resources

Developer Forums

Our forum community is where Developers can ask questions, share experiences and participate in discussions with NVIDIA and other experts in the field.

Check out the forums here.

Additional Resources