NVIDIA cuFFT LTO EA Preview

This early-access version of cuFFT previews LTO-enabled callback routines that leverages Just-In-Time Link-Time Optimization (JIT LTO) and enables runtime fusion of user code and library kernels.

cuFFT EA adds support for callbacks to cuFFT on Windows for the first time. On Linux, these new and enhanced LTO-enabed callbacks offer a significant boost to performance in many callback use cases.

Learn more about cuFFT.

Learn more about JIT LTO from the JIT LTO for CUDA applications webinar and JIT LTO Blog.

Dependencies: CUDA Toolkit 12.2 or newer

By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.